The Super Rally Championship of Spain 2021 starts

The Super Rally Championship is already, as of this 2021 season, the reference event in Spain. The calendar includes 14 rallies, the first this weekend.

April 9, 2021 (09:30 CET)

A new rally season begins in Spain.

Winds of change, already definitively, in the panorama of rallies of our country. The actual RFEDA launched a couple of years ago a mixed rally event, with asphalt and gravel tests: the Super Championship or S-CER. Although this championship was in parallel to the CERA, of Asphalt, and the CERT, of Toerra, from 2021 things will be very different.

The new season that starts this weekend with the Sierra Morena Rally will mark a before and after: the S-CER will be, from now on, the reference championship, staying under those initials CERA and CERT the new asphalt and gravel Cups.

Jan Solans is the new official driver of the Citroën Spain rally team.

The objective of making this Super Championship the benchmark for rallying in Spain is none other than better prepare national riders on both surfaces for international competitions: “I am sure that the S-CER will give the opportunity to all participants to be more complete athletes, which will allow Spain to export talent to international programs, an objective for which we have been betting and fighting since our arrival at the RFEDA “, said the president of the RFEDA, Manuel Avignon, re-elected at the end of 2020 in his position.

S-CER 2021: the leading pilots

If the 2020 season provided excitement until the last minute of the last rally, 2021 promises not to be left behind with almost the same protagonists and some other outstanding novelty.

“Rocket” Suárez repeats one more year with the Skoda Fabia Rally2, now with the official support of the brand.

The runner-up of 2021, “Rocket” Suárez, will repeat with a Skoda Fabia Rally2, although now with the official support of the Czech brand. The replacement of Pepe López in the official team of Citroën Spain will be Jan Solans, Junior world champion in 2019.

Along with these two, Ivan Ares Y Surhayén Pernía will be other of the main protagonists of the new season, after the exciting end of the season that we live in 2020 in the Canary Islands. There, Pepe Lopez Rohete was imposed “in extremis”, a duel that we will not see in principle this year, since Pepe, CERA and S-CER champion during the last two seasons, seeks to embark on a new international project with Diego Vallejo, your new co-pilot.

Iván Ares is already a regular in recent years with the Hyundai i20 R5, with which he was champion in 2017.

S-CER 2021: format and calendar

The Spanish Super Rally Championship will consist of 14 tests: 8 of them will be on asphalt, 5 of them on gravel and the rest, the Madrid Rallyshow, It will be valid, non-scoring and mandatory participation. It is a show format that was already held in 2020 with good results.

The pilots who want to opt to be super champions of Spain of rallies They will be able to score in a maximum of 10 tests of their free choice, but with 6 asphalt and 4 dirt. For the final classification must retain their 5 best results on asphalt rallies and their 3 best results on gravel; In the rest of the tests in which they participate, they will not score or block points. On the other hand, facing brand championshipYes, the points of the 13 rallies on the calendar will be taken into account. The action starts already in Córdoba with the Sierra Morena Rally. The situation of each moment and each region depending on the pandemic could be marking new changes in the calendar.

The Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica repeats one more year.

There will be no different single brand cups and trophies: the 2-Wheel Drive, the Junior Scholarship (limited to young people aged 25 and under), Silver (for those over 50 years old), Female, Collective Contestants, the new concept of the Spanish Super Cup, the Suzuki Cup, the Peugeot Rally Iberian Cup … Suzuki will be present one more year with Javier Pardo and Joan Vinyes with a new Swift R4ally S with which they will also make their first steps in the European Rally Championship.

S-CER calendar in Spain for the 2021 season.