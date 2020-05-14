Super mario 64 It holds one of those awards that not all video games can boast: completely revolutionize a genre, being the starting point for future titles. The work, published in nineteen ninety six, It altered the way in which platform games would be created a posteriori, with 3D being the new base established in the industry. Even more than 20 years later, Super Mario 64 is still one of those games that, in its style, remains unbeatable.

Although it is true that during these years numerous copies or games inspired by the work of Shigeru Miyamoto, there is currently only one way to enjoy this classic. Whether on the original Nintendo 64, remastering for Nintendo 3DS or who knows if a possible remake or another HD version is going to Nintendo Switch. Despite this, the so-called PC modders have managed to create the final version of Super Mario 64 and Nintendo did not like anything that they do.

While other companies do not have problems in which users modify video games to expand their content or implement various improvements, Nintendo has been emphatic in this regard. Relying on the violation of an intellectual property for which they are fully responsible, Nintendo is trying by all means to remove the file that allows the most complete and updated version of Super mario 64 on PC.

Super Mario 64 | Nintendo

But what is it about the game that has generated such popularity among computer users and powerfully caught the attention of Nintendo? This is what we could well define as a project that swims halfway between remake and remastering. All kinds of visual innovations have been implemented, such as support for 21: 9 screens, better lighting, more depth of field, more defined textures, support for controls or even 4K resolution.

Nintendo has always been very blunt when it comes to removing any traces of projects where the original source code has been altered, and this version of Super Mario 64 was not going to be any less. In the internet is frankly difficult to find any video that makes mention of said project, same case for the dozens of forum threads in which it is discussed.