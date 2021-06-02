The ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie has its own final cut, includes 20 unpublished minutes and you can watch it for free on the internet

The ‘Super Mario Bros.’ movie has gone through every possible phase of acceptance and recognition: from a notable box office failure in its day to an image of absolute fiasco that did not soften the undeniable historical value of having been the first film to adapt a video game. In recent years, nostalgia and a certain aesthetic daring that was not appreciated in its day have ended up turning it into an almost cult film.

That revaluation has led to the appearance of a 125-minute comeback, twenty of them not seen so far. The person in charge of the restoration has been the filmmaker Garrett Gilchrist, responsible for the famous restoration of the classic of artisan animation ‘The thief of Bagdad’, by Richard Williams. You can see the final assembly on the Internet Archive.

Mario and the mafia

The version that has come to light comes from a working copy on VHS, and Right now the web team is evaluating how to reissue this new version and restore it to better quality. At the moment they have released it to poll the fans and decide what steps to take next with this version known as The Morton Jankel Cut, in reference to Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, directors of the film.

In this new version details are given about the plumbing company where Mario works, possibly linked to the mafiaWe see the murder of a person at the hands of Koopa, who de-evolve him into slime, and Iggy and Spike rapping about King Koopa’s triumph. Plus more screen time for Lena, Daniella, and the Brooklyn Girls, and of course, Dennis Hopper as the show’s villain.