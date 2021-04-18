The Super League will load the football of always

The great clubs of the continent, led by Real Madrid and the Manchester UnitedThey have been working for a long time to break the system and load up on football, as we know it.

The Superliga is about to be announced and the foundations of the beautiful game are shaking as it rarely has. Six English clubs, three Spanish (Madrid, Barça and Atlético) and three Italians have already taken the step forward. PSG and Bayern Munich uncheck by political pressure, but everyone understands that they will join as soon as it takes flight.

Some investment funds sponsor this new competition that would multiply the economic distributions of these big clubs, increasing the differences with the rest and leaving the domestic leagues as marginal against a competition called to capitalize on the television rights, marketing and ticketing of these clubs.

The representatives of the system, that is UEFA, the Leagues and the Federations, even supported by the public powers in countries such as France or Germany, have already raised their voices and are threatening very strong sanctions in the form of prevent them from playing the Champions League or to sanction the players of said teams with not being able to attend their national teams.

To understand this initiative in a Spanish key, it must be taken into account that the management of Javier Tebas, at the head of the League, has always been frontal with the greats, especially with Real Madrid, who he has felt very harmed by his management.

Florentino Pérez flags this Super League for having felt mistreated from the employer’s association. The newcomer Laporta has only to follow what Bartomeu already announced on the day of his farewell. With its coffers shivering, the income from that Super League would be life for a Barcelona that, otherwise, would take years to regain economic stability.

The most ambiguous and surprising position is that of Atlético de Madrid. He is supposed to be in the Super League and yet Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is vice president of the League. Playing two decks is going to be impossible in this context.

The war has only just begun. The football pyramid is reeling, bad news for the most followed sport on the planet, which it would cease to belong to the people to put itself in the hands of the elites.

As loud as the saber rattling may be and as tremendous as the sanctions may seem, the locomotive of change is already underway and it can take everything ahead.