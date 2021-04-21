“The Super League was not the best way to renegotiate with UEFA”

04/21/2021 at 4:22 PM CEST

Emili rouseaud, former FC Barcelona director has explained in Esports COPE that the Super League does not seem to him the best option to solve the club’s economic problems: “I think it is not the way, but it could be considered as an element of negotiation with UEFA. It was especially important for clubs that do not have multi-million dollar owners and have been left in a complex situation after the pandemic. “

Rouseaud remember how was the process in which Barça adhered to the competition: “Bartomeu He explained to us a little about what the project was about. The origin is an economic motivation because the distribution that UEFA made of the income did not revert to the clubs that generated the most income. They considered that the small clubs had too much power. But the solution must be taken within the institution and not by creating a parallel competition. “

In order to Rossaud There is no coherence in a competition in which competition for sporting merits is not promoted: “Barça is in no way interested in being in this dichotomy, with a competition that seems ‘the rich against the poor'”.

He was not critical of the fact that Barcelona has followed in the wake of Florentino Pérez: “I think it is a matter of strategy. Barça is interested in renegotiating the income it receives from UEFA. It has led it Florentino Pérez but seeing how it has ended, I prefer that the president of Barça has not manifested himself. “

Emili rouseaud did not make clear if Josep Maria Bartomeu I wanted to submit this decision to the vote of the assembly of delegate members: “Any decision that may affect the club in an important way must always go through the assembly of delegates, it is a mere application of the club’s statutes.”