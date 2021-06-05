06/04/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

EFE

Andrea Agnelli, President of Juventus Turin, assured this Thursday that “The Super League was not a coup, but a cry of alarm“and defined” arrogant “the reaction of UEFA, which strongly opposed and threatened to exclude the clubs involved from the next European Cups.

“The Super League was not an attempted coup, but a cry of alarm from a system that is on the way to bankruptcy. The agreement between the partners depended on the approval of UEFA and FIFA, “said Agnelli at the farewell press conference for Fabio Paratici, already a former Juventus sports director.” UEFA’s response has been one of complete closure, with offensive terms, and ended with threats to three clubs, “he continued.

Juventus is, together with Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​one of the clubs that continues to support the project, while the other nine initial partners (the English Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, plus Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan and Milan) resigned a few days later when they saw the negative reaction from the political and sports world .

“The (UEFA) statements, in addition to being spread arrogantly, have created pressure. It is not in this way that we are going to revolutionize football, “he said.” Fortunately, knowing almost everyone at UEFA, I know that not everyone has these ideas. The legal bases that we have are serious, but our desire for dialogue does not change, because it is necessary to find a compromise, “he added.

The Juventus president also stressed that “almost all investors agree that the system must change“, and reiterated the will of his club, Real Madrid and Barcelona to” achieve a complete reform of European competitions. ”