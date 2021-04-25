“The Super League was a warning shot”

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, executive director of Bayern Munich, spoke this Sunday about the European Super League in an interview with the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. The German leader assured that despite the fact that some clubs have left, this has been “a warning shot.”

The idea is definitely finished. But it was a warning shot“, he claimed. In addition, he acknowledged that the widespread protests in the world of football against the Super League had been “a good thing.” On the other hand, Rummenigge assured that the businessmen who run some of the clubs involved in the project understood “that football works a little differently from business.”

Of the 12 founding clubs of the Super League, nine have already indicated that they will not go ahead with the proposal, but Real Madrid, Juventus Y Barcelona they have yet to announce withdrawal plans. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez said the clubs had signed “binding contracts.”

The Bayern He never participated in the plans and instead opted for the expanded Champions League proposed by UEFA from 2024, in which 36 teams will participate instead of 32, with 10 matches instead of six in the group stage.

Rummenigge He defended reforms to the Champions League, which both some players and Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp have criticized for adding too many games to players’ already exhaustive schedules.

The head of the Bayern said that the changes achieved exactly the opposite result of the Super League. “It will be much more difficult for the great team to prevail,” he concluded.