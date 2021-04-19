The Super League reaches political leaders

04/19/2021 at 11:07 AM CEST

The creation of one Super league European Union carried out by twelve European teams has generated such a stir that it has uncovered opinions of all kinds and even political leaders have spoken on the matter. This is the case of the British Prime Minister Boris johnson or the president of France, Emmanuel macron.

Through your Twitter profile, Boris johnson has strongly rejected the idea of ​​the Super League, ensuring that “Plans for a European Super League would be very detrimental to football and would strike at the heart of the national leagues” and asking the clubs involved to look out for the sake of their fans.

Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action. They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. (1/2) – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the French president Emmanuel macron He has also ruled on the Super League. “The French State will support all the efforts of the LFP, the FFF, UEFA and FIFA to protect the integrity of federal competitions, whether national or European”, has assured the highest representative of the French country, whose teams have totally rejected participation in the creation of the Super League.

Not only governments are concerned about this thorny issue. The leagues have shown their rejection of the project, and this has been made clear by the president of the League, Javier Tebas, through his Twitter account. The Spanish leader has commented that the teams involved “will have their due response” ..

At last, the “gurus” of the “powerpint” super league, drunk with selfishness and lack of solidarity, are going to leave the “five o’clock bar”, from the “underground”. The @UEFAcom and @EuropeanLeagues and @laliga have been working for a long time at the moment and they will have their due answer. pic.twitter.com/M5bUTaXKmG – Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 18, 2021

In addition, there are many covers that have taken over the issue of the Super League throughout the European continent. ‘War of the Rich’ (L’Èquipe); ‘Criminal act against fans’ (Daily Mirror); ‘You’re crazy?’ (Tuttosport), or ‘Super League, SuperNO’ (La Gazzetta dello Sport), are just some of the covers that various European media have taken out.