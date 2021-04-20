“The Super League is another turn of the screw to football-business”

04/20/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Oleguer Presas, who defended the colors of FC Barcelona from the 2002/2003 season to the 2007/2008 season, has appeared before the Esports COPE microphones to talk about the project ‘Volem la Caserna’, a football school that aims to instill in the youngest values ​​different from those that govern current football, with special emphasis on “football-business” and the creation of the European Super League.

Born as a community project, ‘Volem la Caserna aims to restructure the values ​​of this sport. “One of our main objectives is change vocabulary and instead of talking about winning or losing, talking about having fun or what they have learned. It is also intended to eradicate the idea that girls know less than boys because it is about practice and the more girls train, the more skills they will have. “

With the creation of the European Super League monopolizing the public debate, the former Barça player wanted to uncheck the Caserna project from this model. “The Super League is another twist to football-business that has been materializing for a long time, where sport loses importance and the fan becomes a mere spectator. We are very far from the focus on performance and business. We are a non-profit project with voluntary work “.

For Oleguer, this new competition is a clear reflection of today’s society. “It is where society evolves, the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. It is a tendency of the capitalist system that needs the accumulation system to function. At the moment that the football industry is in a moment of economic crisis, the way to get out of it is to give it another boost to continue with its accumulation system “.

Oleguer, as a former footballer, has expressed feeling alien to this new model. “The football industry must go there to give a return on the investments that have been made, but for me football is very far from that.. Soccer is practice, playing in the street or in the schoolyard and that is the soccer that interests us. The moment there are people who want to get rich, everything is perverted. “