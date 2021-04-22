“The Super League has not disappeared, it is in ‘standby'”

The president of the Real Madrid and one of the main drivers of the Super league, Florentino Pérez, offered his vision in El Larguero after the sudden failure of the new European competition: “The Super League has not disappeared, it is on standby,” said the Madrid president.

“President of the Super League? No, president of Real Madrid, that’s okay,” the Madrid president began his appearance in his first speech after the sudden fall of the competition imposed by 12 European clubs.

“We have been working on this project for many years, and perhaps we have not been able to explain it“Florentino added, with the intention of clarifying the concept of the Super League.

“The format of the Champions is obsolete”

“I am a bit sad and disappointed because we have been working in the Super League for three years. A project that consists of proposing what can be done to fight against the current economic situation of football. The League is untouchable, but where you can get some money is in the games during the week. The format that exists now, the one of the Champions, is obsolete and old and only has interest from the quarterfinals “

“There is money for everyone, so that the greats do not lose it and with solidarity for the rest of the teams. Of the 4,000 million soccer fans, these 12 teams brought together 2,000.”

“I have never seen so much aggressiveness”

“I have never seen a greater aggressiveness on the part of the president of UEFA and other presidents of Spanish leagues, it seemed orchestrated. Insults, threats, as if we had killed someone, as if we had killed football.”

“We only wanted to save football, because people believe that nothing has happened, but a pandemic has come and Madrid, instead of entering 900 million, will enter only 600”.

“A campaign was started, let’s say more or less manipulated, saying that we were not going to respect the leagues. There are people who have privileges and do not want to lose them even at the cost of the clubs being ruined, and the day the clubs are ruined privileges for all are over. ”

The three teams that were missing for the 15 fixed and the role of Ceferín

“We were missing three fixed and then there were five places that would be based on merits.”

“UEFA puts on a show that surprised me, but I think that a UEFA president has to be the right person, but they behaved as if we had dropped an atomic bomb. They have not given us the opportunity to explain it because they do not want to. “.

A project on standby and money for everyone

“If there is money up there, in the let’s say the most important teams, the pyramid goes down and there is money for everyone. If Nadal or Federer don’t play here … to see Nadal with 80, people don’t go. Football remains for the big clubs, as it has been a lifetime. “

“The Super League is now in ‘standby’. Half is gone because they were tired of everything that has been said in the last 24 hours. We are all together, and Barcelona, ​​reflecting on the project. No one has paid the penalty so We are all here. The fundamental thing is that the matches have the attention of everyone and especially of young people, because young people no longer watch football. ”

“When they say that we are all the same, well, I’m delighted. But there are games that nobody sees, I don’t see them either, I tell them sincerely.”

“I don’t feel alone”

“At no time have I felt alone, I have not stopped working and today I have spoken with Agnelli three times, it is not true that Juventus has left the project.”

Big vs Modest

“Those of us who love football have worked to see what we can do and save the situation. We are open to other proposals, but the money comes from the big clashes. It is again the example of matches between Federer and Nadal, that example the whole world understands it. ”

“The big ones have a big suit and the little ones a small one, not everyone can wear the big suit. And the key is in the audiences. If you put ten good ones and ten regulars out of 20 games, the same with the regulars you lose 20%” .

“They haven’t left us even 24 hours”

“Laporta was going to talk, but they haven’t allowed us 24 hours, they have come out with all the organized drums. We have come across some forms that say” but hey, what is this? ”

“You cannot get out of the contract just like that, they are binding contracts.”

“We have not worked so that the rich are richer, Madrid is rich in trophies. I do not win a penny, the presidents of UEFA and FIFA do.”

“We had each prepared to speak from our place, but the next day they killed us with terrible aggression.”

“Without the Super League that of” now I’m going for this signing or for this other “will not exist. If the money does not flow, if a modest club does not sell a player, it will have a very bad time. Television rights will go down, you have to find a solution “.

The criticisms of Thebes

“I am not going to talk about the issue of Thebes, that I speak to the judge. I do not live from this. I have a certain credibility so that it is known that after 20 years I am not going to do anything that harms football. There are people who it is thought that nothing has changed, but everything has changed “

“In the disqualifications of Thebes I do not enter. Mr. Tebas is one of those who has to reconsider how the football industry is doing.”

“Life changes. Two decades pass and new generations appear that demand different things. Soccer is a spectacular thing, but if we don’t take care of it, people go to other places, to other platforms. We have to play competitive matches, if not televisions do not pay. ”

“Transparency is essential, in the NBA everyone knows the salaries. We have all lowered our salaries, I do not see that UEFA and FIFA have done it.”

“The Real Madrid fans are not stupid. If you tell them that every week they are going to play with the greats of Europe, do you think they are going to say no? The Chelsea fans who demonstrated were 40 and if they want I can tell them who sent them there “.

“We only have to think about the fans, who are the ones who buy our shirts and television rights. We have to put the focus on them. They rule here.”

Ramos renewal?

“All I can tell you is that we all have to make an effort.”

“I love Ramos very much, how can I not like him to continue? His renewal depends on the situation in Madrid, you have to sell to a player.”

“With Modric we reached an agreement a long time ago, with Ramos, clearly, we are not in the same situation.”