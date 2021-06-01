“The Super League battle will be won by the clubs”

Augusto Cesar Lendoiro, former president of the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña, has referred to OKDIARY and other media an opinion article on the management and threats of Javier Tebas to Real Madrid and Barcelona regarding the European Super League. The historic leader of Spanish football criticizes the president of La Liga: «It is difficult to find more derogatory qualifications than those that the languid first professional executive of La Liga has dedicated to the presidents of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​without a doubt, the clubs to which Spanish football owes him more in general ”, reflects Lendoiro.

THE ‘PRINCIPLES’ OF THEBAS AND THE SUPERLEAGUE

The week in the continental football offices has been marked by the striking statements, not without threats, that Javier Tebas has made about the leaders of the Super League, at the meeting of the CAP (Club Advisory Platform) organized by the different European Leagues.

It is difficult to find more derogatory qualifications than those that LaLiga’s linguistic first professional executive has dedicated to the presidents of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​without a doubt, the clubs to which Spanish football owes the most in general and, in particular, the President of an employer association that boasts of them and their stars at the time of the international sale of the television rights of LaLiga. If only for that reason, Mr. Tebas owes respect to those people, their clubs and their millions and millions of fans. You can disagree, but you should not insult, and less bite, who …

And the most curious thing is that it has done so because they dare to try to implement in European football a project similar to the one that we gave ourselves in Spain some 40 years ago, after the struggle of the clubs to get their own entity, LaLiga, to assume a large part of the competences that the Federation then had on professional football.

That is why one is astonished that it is precisely LaLiga, the Premier, the Bundesliga … those that oppose a “European League” (whatever it is called) that takes away the same powers from UEFA that they managed to snatch for the clubs of their respective federations.

Yes, the Spanish employers and the others are in their full right to criticize the way that has been proposed – I am the first to do so – but it cannot go against the substance of the matter, because that would lead us to the enormous absurdity that it might be. the President who denied the European clubs the reason for the existence of the LFP itself.

I don’t think that’s what the skilled Javier Tebas is trying to do. Perhaps you are just looking for a measuring stick adapted to your convenience, but, in any case, and only in a figurative sense, we could say that “there are thieves behind two who rouban” … and that, no matter how much they try to poison the stage, it is Unquestionable that the European Employers ‘Association is to UEFA, what LaLiga (Spanish Employers’) is to the RFEF.

Perhaps Tebas is unaware that it was Deportivo and other modest teams who fought and achieved in Toledo, many years before he weighed in LaLiga, that the television rights were the exclusive patrimony of the clubs participating in the competitions that the LFP itself organized. Now can the President dare to discuss the right of European clubs not only to establish themselves as Employers, outside of UEFA, but to organize their own competitions, to negotiate their television rights or to decide on the distribution of their income?

You cannot be in the procession and, at the same time, ring the bells… but Thebes tries. “They believe their own lies: yes”, a phrase very much his, when he defends to the death the existence of each of the national leagues and denies the possibility of the creation of a European League (call it Super League or whatever it is called) directed by the Clubs ‘Employers’ Association … with a UEFA that would see its competences in that “European League” limited to those similar to those maintained by the federations of Spain, England, Germany, France, Italy … in their local leagues.

It seems difficult that LaLiga can seriously argue against this already old project. The last “European League”, the Super League, I think it was born with important defects, but they can be corrected. These weak points must be strengthened, and the first would be to solemnly present the Clubs Employers’ Association, which should be born with some regulatory support from the European Union to end the monopoly situation suffered by football.

The outlines of an open European League, with promotions and relegation, must also be clearly designed; to increase financial aid for “solidarity” to non-participating clubs and, for UEFA’s purposes, the basic lines of their economic participation should be set and their powers made clear (rules of the game, refereeing, committees …)

I do not doubt for a moment that the great battle will be won by the clubs. The “when” will depend on the bravery of the leaders (I celebrate Barsa’s last step forward) and their tenacity. It is fair because they are the ones who risk and, therefore, must receive and distribute in the appropriate proportion the benefits that are produced … while others who hide behind “the defense of the fans” are already thinking of “robbing” them of those fans the Champions semi-finals and organize a Final Four that produces more income and audiences.

It would be a shame if, after the logical war that Tebas sold us against UEFA and Ceferin for their permissive treatment of State-Clubs in the Financial Fair Play, now tiptoe over this issue, supporting President and his friendly clubs without blushing. (City PSG) … and do not fight in your related media to end those many “attractive” games such as a Spain-Faroe Islands, a France-Gibraltar, a Germany-Andorra, an Italy-San Marino … bowling that reloads senseless some the calendar. There is the enemy of the clubs and the players …

Would Javier Tebas act with such aggressiveness against the big Spanish clubs if Huesca had been offered to lead the Super League with managers from other national leagues? I am convinced that it is not. Then his enemy would be the perfidious Aleksander Ceferin and not Florentino Pérez or Joan Laporta … and he would ensure that his only objective “is to defend the interests of the clubs.” How right the great Groucho Marx was with that of “These are my principles. If you do not like, I have others”! Who was he thinking of?

Augusto Cesar Lendoiro

Former President RCDeportivo