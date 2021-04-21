The Super League announces its continuity without the English clubs

Agnelli statements

The Super League issued a statement at dawn, at the conclusion of the telematic meeting of the clubs that remain after the abandonment of the six English teams that made it up, in which it announces the continuity of the new competition with a reconfiguration of the project.

The Spanish clubs Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid and the Italian Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan maintain the proposal of a new European competition “because the current system does not work.” The departure on Tuesday night of the English Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur does not cause any change.

The six teams of the European Super League by market value

6 – AC Milan – Staff value: € 508.8 M

& copy imago images

Data as of April 21, 2021

5 – Inter Milan – Staff value: € 618.3 M

& copy imago images

4 – Juventus – Value of the squad: € 678.1 M

& copy imago images

3 – Real Madrid – Value of the squad: € 745.5 M

& copy imago images

2 – Atlético de Madrid – Staff value: € 748 M

& copy imago images

1 – FC Barcelona – Value of the staff: 823 M €

& copy imago images

“Our proposal aims to allow the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the entire soccer pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire soccer community as a result of the pandemic. It would also provide payments Solidarity materially improved to all parties interested in football, “reads the statement.

The Super League ensures that the mass abandonment of the English clubs has been “forced” by the “pressure exerted” on them. “We are convinced that our proposal fully complies with European legislation and regulations, as demonstrated today by the judicial decision to protect the Super League from the actions of third parties,” he says.

Events cause a reconfiguration of the project to take place before taking the next steps. “Given the current circumstances, we will reconsider the most appropriate steps to reconfigure the project, always keeping in mind our goals of offering fans the best possible experience while promoting solidarity payments for the entire football community,” the statement said.

‘Forbes’: Barça and Real Madrid, the most valuable clubs in the world

20 Ajax Amsterdam – Club value: € 346.3 million

& copy imago images

Source: Forbes

19 Leicester City – Club value: € 381.5 million

& copy imago images

18 West Ham United – Club value: € 426.0 million

& copy imago images

17 AS Roma – Club value: € 459.5 million

& copy imago images

16 AC Milan – Club value: € 468.7 million

& copy imago images

15 Everton FC – Club value: € 551.8 million

& copy imago images

14 Inter Milan – Club value: € 622.8 million

& copy imago images

13 Atlético Madrid – Club value: € 838.6 million

& copy imago images

12 Borussia Dortmund – Club value: € 1.59 billion

& copy imago images

11 Juventus FC – Club value: € 1.64 billion

& copy imago images

10 Tottenham Hotspur – Club value: € 1.93 billion

& copy imago images

9 Paris Saint-Germain – Club value: € 2.10 billion

& copy imago images

8 Arsenal FC – Club value: € 2.35 billion

& copy imago images

7 Chelsea FC – Club value: € 2.68 billion

& copy imago images

6 Manchester City – Club value: € 3.35 billion

& copy imago images

5 Liverpool FC – Club value: € 3.43 billion

& copy imago images

4 Manchester United – Club value: € 3.52 billion

& copy imago images

3 Bayern Munich – Club value: € 3.53 billion

& copy imago images

2 Real Madrid – Club value: € 3.98 billion

& copy imago images

1 FC Barcelona – Club value: € 3.99 billion

& copy imago images

Andrea Agnelli: “We keep going”

The president of Juventus, Andrea Agnelli, one of the promoters of the Superliga together with the Spanish Florentino Pérez, top leader of Real Madrid, assures that, despite the numerous criticisms received, the competition has “a 100% chance of success” and that the project “goes on”.

“There is a blood pact between our clubs, the Super League project has a 100% chance of success, we are moving forward,” says Agnelli in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica published hours after the resignation of the project by the six English clubs.

“We want to create the best competition in the world capable of benefiting the entire football pyramid, increasing the distribution of resources among the other clubs and remaining open with five places available each year for the others, which will be defined through dialogue with the institutions of the football, “explains Agnelli.

Homepage