Selena Gomez Look more sensual than ever with this sexy and revealing nightgown …

Selena has once again shocked her fans, the star decided to release the video for her new song, “Dance again“, And she looks really sensual in a beautiful ivory silk nightgown.

Selena has captivated her millions of fans while dancing to the rhythm of “Dance again“, With the aim of helping to combat the coronavirus.

“It’s kind of weird to release something so joyous in the midst of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we’ll get through it together. For each purchase of the new Dance Again merchandising in my store, a part of the profits will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Aid Fund ”: Sel wrote along with this sexy video.

As expected, Sel received the cutest comments about her sensual image, and for her great initiative:

“If on top of being pretty and smart, this girl is supportive … she has everything”, “I love you and I love the initiative you have had”, “A beautiful angel dances us”, “You are beautiful my love, I don’t doubt that you will succeed in this “and” I wish they were all like you “.

Check out the full video for “Dance Again”:

What do you think of this incredible initiative that Selena has had to fight against the coronavirus?

