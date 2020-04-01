At this point it sounds very optimistic to think that the NBA regular season will resume soon and that there may be an expected date for this. However, the plans of some franchises continue ahead despite the pandemic of the coronavirus that plagues the world and that has forced the suspension of the league.

This is the case of Phoenix Sunswho, if the season is resumed at some point in the near future, will stop playing at home in the Talking Stick Resort Arena to complete their games at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. This is due to the fact that various reforms to its original pavilion had been planned for these dates for a value of 230 million dollars.

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum is no stranger to the Suns and is already prepared to host games at the NBA level, since until 1992 the Arizona franchise hosted this stadium and in recent months it underwent reforms because the WNBA Phoenix Mercury (who share a stadium with the Suns) had already scheduled their 2020 games here. It remains to be seen if luck is forthcoming and we can enjoy the Suns and all the league teams live and in their stadiums.

If #NBA resumes season and plays remaining regular season games, #Suns look to take it back to “Madhouse on McDowell” for their final six home games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum while $ 230-million renovation project of Talking Stick Resort Arena continues. https://t.co/24Q9ej2xr7 pic.twitter.com/b8se35oa30

– Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 31, 2020

