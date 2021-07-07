The Suns take the first game of the Finals against Milwaukee

07/07/2021 at 7:11 AM CEST

. / Phoenix

The Phoenix suns by Chris Paul and Devin Booker they won this tuesday the first match of the Finals NBA (118-105) against the Milwaukee Bucks in which Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing the last two games due to injury. Paul, who at 36 made his debut today in the NBA Finals, added 32 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds for the Suns, while Booker contributed 27 points and 6 assists. On the part of the Bucks, Khris middleton was the main offensive reference with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Antetokounmpo had missed the last two games against the Atlanta Hakws in the Eastern Conference final (4-2 for the Bucks) with a knee injury. It was a doubt until the last minute for the first game of the Finals, but in the end the Greek star ended up playing and offered a remarkable performance: he achieved 20 points (6 of 11 from shooting, 7 of 12 from the personnel line), 17 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes on the court.

The Suns seemed to have a point more energy and lucidity than their rivals throughout the game, perhaps because of the additional rest they had before facing these Finals. The Phoenix team dispatched the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference final almost a week ago (4-2), while the Bucks only had two days off as they didn’t close their series against the Hawks until last Saturday.

The Suns, who have never won the NBA title, had not played a Finals since 1993, when the team led by Charles Barkley fell to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

The second game of the Finals between the Suns and Bucks will also be played Thursday in Phoenix.