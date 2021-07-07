The Suns take the first game of the final with an incredible Crowder

07/07/2021 at 10:53 CEST

The NBA finals have brought a series of unexpected protagonists: the Phoenix suns and the Milwaukee bucks. Both teams have high-level stars and the squads They’re giving it their all going up from 100 points in every game to be able to beat his rivals. However, the first game of this highly anticipated final saw the Phoenix Suns as the winner 118-105.

The Phoenix team has had great support in the figure of Chris Paul, who has scored 32 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists, something that has made his team notice a great effort both offensive and defensive on the part of their star, who threw the team behind his back in the toughest moments of the match.

For their part, the Bucks are noticing the lack of their star, the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, the player of the horns has not managed to recover in time for this game, which means that although he has played more than thirty minutes, he has only been able to score 20 points. Although his defensive work was impeccable with 17 rebounds. Khris Middleton took over in the offensive area, scoring 29 points. However the numbers were insufficient.