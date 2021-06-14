The Suns rile the Nuggets and wipe them off the map

The Suns did not give a major surprise, only a small one, eliminating the Lakers, the still reigning champion, in the first round. In the second they have removed the Nuggets from circulation, a favorite for the title and with the MVP in their ranks. In fact, Nikola Jokic was so desperate that they made the cable peel and end, with a blow to Cameron Payne for which he later apologized, with the Serbian pivot expelled before seeing his team finish the game. season. An unfair balance for a team that without Jamal Murray lost many options to win the title and that, against one of the best point guards of all time in Chris Paul, has seen how great the lack was.

This fourth game was perhaps a little more even than the previous ones, but the 4-0 is going to reign in the history books. He finished 118-125. the fear that the game would expire for the Colorado players made this a vibrant showdown, with a sparkle in the face of the spectator. A lot of pace on the court. But the Suns were ahead in many stripes and in the last period they ended up consolidating that leadership.

The Nuggets leave a round earlier than last year’s bubble, but knowing they are on the right track. They have been, without a doubt, far inferior to the Suns. Monty Williams’ men go for the NBA with the knife between their teeth in one of Paul’s last chances and they wait and rival for the conference finals, this being the winner of a Jazz-Clippers that is still in the third game.