The Suns return to overwhelm Denver and already caress the final

06/12/2021 at 8:57 AM CEST

The Phoenix Suns were one step away from reaching the Western Conference final by scoring their third straight win over the Denver Nuggets, 102-116, in a match marked once again by the performance of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

After the game on Friday, Suns control playoff series 3-0 against Nuggets so just one more victory is enough for them to eliminate the Denver team and reach the final of the Western Conference that will play the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series.

Paul and Booker did not give the Nuggets any options despite the excellent game of the Denver star, the Serbian center. Nikola Jokic, who finished the night with a triple-double of 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

But the outstanding performance of Jokic, who before the start of the game collected the MVP trophy of the season, was insufficient to counter Paul and Booker. The Suns point guard had 27 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists while Booker had 28 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Argentine base of the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, had another discreet night in which he could only score 6 points and 2 rebounds. Campazzo. Although he was in the starting five, he only played 17.50 minutes.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated that “it was a shame “that Jokic’s” incredible “performance” was wasted ” because other players on the team did not contribute points.

Three Nuggets starters, Campazzo, Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers finished the game with a total of 15 points. Only Michael Porter Jr., who had an irregular night, with 15 points, and backups Will Barton, 14 points, and Monte Morris, 21 points, contributed significant numbers.

MORE PASSION IN THE NUGGETS

Malone added that the Nuggets played Game 3 with more passion. “I think our players competed really hard. I think they threw it all away“.

But the coach explained that the missed opportunities after turnovers and, once again, a slump of his team in the last minutes of the third quarter, they decided the game.

The Suns lost 12 balls but the Nuggets could only score 6 points from those steals. In contrast, the Nuggets lost 14 balls and the Suns accumulated 20 points as a result of those plays.

And as in the previous two games, the Suns took off on the scoreboard in the final minutes of the third quarter and at the beginning of the last period. The Suns nailed the Nuggets to a 2-8 run in the 2.25 minutes left in the third quarter and another from 0-6 in the first 90 seconds of the last period.

From the start of the game it was found that although the Nuggets came out willing to play with more intensity than in the first two games of the series, their attack is still too static and slow to face the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix team, under the baton of Paul, he moved the ball quickly in attack, forcing the errors of the Denver defense, until he found the player in the best position to score the basket.

PAUL AND BOOKER UNBALANCE THE NUGGETS

Sometimes the Suns just needed to circulate the ball around the outside of the zone. At other times, innings by Booker or Paul threw the Nuggets off balance.

With that circulation, the Suns failed little. In the first 12 minutes, Phoenix had 62.5% on 3-pointers, 71.4% in field goals and 100% in free throws while the Nuggets figures were 40%, 41.7% and 50% respectively.

By the end of the first quarter, the Suns were already 10 points ahead, 27-37.

In the second quarter, the Nuggets bench started a small recovery that was continued by the starters. Campazzo scored his 6 points in that period (2 of the 3 triples he tried). A 6-0 run by the Nuggets in the final 90 seconds allowed the Denver team to reach halftime just 4 points behind, 55-59.

But just back from the locker room, Paul and Booker picked up the pace in attack as the Nuggets were unable to keep up with Malone’s marks.

Little by little the advantage of the Suns began to increase until in the last two minutes of the third quarter those of Phoenix gave the final blow with a partial of 2-8. The third quarter ended with a 76-90 score.

If the Nuggets had any hope of a miraculous recovery in the final 12 minutes, the dreams were soon over. In the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, Suns reserves Cameron Payne and Dario Saric punished the Nuggets with a 0-6 run.

With 20 points of advantage, 76-96, and Jokic charging with the attack of the Nuggets, the party was ready for sentence. Now Malone wants his players to win at least one game, which they will play on Sunday in Phoenix.