The Suns make it 2-0 against the Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo

Second game of the NBA Finals and second win for Phoenix suns, this time by 118-108 against Milwaukee bucks of an unleashed Giannis Antetokounmpo that he could not avoid the defeat of his own. Devin Booker He was imperial from the three-point line and the Suns will now travel to Wisconsin with the peace of mind of having won the two games played at home.

Thus, despite the fact that the Bucks started very strong and finished the first quarter with an advantage (26-29), the Suns increased the pace in defense in the second and took an advantage that they did not abandon until the end of the duel (16-30) . Devin Booker was the decisive man of the clash with 31 points and 7 of 12 in triples.

Mikal Bridges was also sensational (27 points and 8 of 8 from the personal). Chris Paul added 23 points and 8 assists and Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder each had double-doubles (10 points and 11 rebounds and 11 points and 10 rebounds, respectively).

– @DevinBook in Game 2: 31 pts

7 3 PM@Suns go up 2-0 in the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV .. Game 3 is Sunday at 8 PM ET on ABC. #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/E6BV9f6Nr8 – NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2021

Anteto, very lonely

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo played a Homeric game: 42 points (15 of 22 from the field and 11 of 18 from the personal, something that could be decisive), 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. +3 with him on the field for the Bucks. The problem is that Khris Middleton (11 points and 5 of 16 shooting) and Jrue Holiday (17 points and 7 of 21 shooting) were not up to the task. Either more players are plugged in in Milwaukee or this is taken by the Suns on the fast track.