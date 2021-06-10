The Suns destroy the Nuggets to the rhythm of Chris Paul (2-0)

Overwhelming triumph of Phoenix suns in view of Denver nuggets by 123-98 guided by an extraordinary Chris paul that leaves the tie 2-0 in favor of Arizona before traveling to the Pepsi Center to play the next two games. There is no doubt that in these first two meetings those of Monty Williams have adjusted the defense better and have been more fluid in attack.

Thus, Paul was the best with 17 points, 15 assists and no turnovers. He handled the game as he pleased, and with the Suns leading late in the game, he was able to afford not to play too much and rest his shoulder. Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges went until 16 and DeAndre Ayton had 15 points and 10 sacks.

In Denver, Nikola Jokic He played his first game after being named NBA MVP of the season. He finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. He had no help from his peers. Bad Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon, Facu Campazzo, Austin Rivers and company yesterday. Mike Malone’s men must improve a lot if they want to turn around a series that has been very difficult for them.

CHRIS. PAUL. IS. TAKING. OVER. 17 points.

15 assists.

0 turns. # ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/4UQbTXePPS – NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2021

The Suns go for it all

After finishing second in the West in the regular season, eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers and winning the first two games against the Nuggets, we cannot not treat the Suns as one of the clear favorites to play the NBA Finals this year. They have a perfect combination of seniority and youth that is working perfectly for them. Be careful with them if they continue like this.