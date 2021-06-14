The Suns destroy the Nuggets and reach the Western Finals

Victory of Phoenix suns in view of Dever Nuggets by 125-118 at the Pepsi Center that sentenced the semifinal eliminator of the Western Conference in favor of Arizona, who already expect a rival (Clippers or Jazz) facing the Finals. Chris paul Y Devin Booker they were unstoppable (71 points between them) and Nikola Jokic was sent off. Mike Malone’s men, without Jamal Murray, couldn’t beat the team with the most decisive backcourt this season in the NBA.

As in the previous three games, the Nuggets had no options. The Suns showed their superiority and reached the last moments of the duel with the game completely sentenced. Tremendous Monty Williams, perhaps the man who deserved the award for best coach of the year, who left in the regular season and is coming out in the playoffs.

Chris Paul played an extraordinary clash, his best game of the season, at the most important moment. He finished with 37 points (14 of 19 in field goals) and 7 assists. Great performance also from Devin Booker, who contributed 34 points and 11 rebounds.

In the Nuggets, everything was definitely ruined when Nikola Jokic, the MVP of the season, was sent off after slapping Cameron Payne. Controversial decision and worst possible ending for the best player of the year.

Jazz or Clippers

Thus, the Suns already expect a rival in the Western Finals. He will come out of the series that is facing the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers. At the moment, 2-1 up for Salt Lake City.