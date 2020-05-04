Salma Hayek and Maribel Guardia (IG: salmahayek / maribelguardia)

The mexican celebrities, or related to entertainment in Mexico, continue to document through their social networks the way in which they spend one more day of his quarantine due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Moments of rest or even responses to issues generated around them shape the way some celebrities show themselves to their followers.

Salma’s gray hair

The Mexican star decided to go natural and shared an image with his more than 14 million followers where his gray hairs can be seen.

Hayek proudly showed off her gray hair

“Be proud of your roots”, wrote the actress to accompany her photo, in which she appeared holding part of her hair with her hand and that, indeed, showed some of her roots with gray hair.

In just a few hours, her publication exceeded 300,000 “likes” by her community, which highlighted the fact that the 53-year-old actress does not hide the passage of time in her appearance.

Fraud around Maribel Guardia

The singer and actress published this Sunday a screenshot of a note in which she was related to bitcoins, to which she put the legend of “false”.

Maribel Guardia denied that it invests in bitcoins

“The note they put on networks in Costa Rica, ensuring that I invest in Bitcoins IT IS FALSE. The fall of this electronic currency has made them desperate to deceive people by making several false news in which they use the image of various artists WITHOUT THEIR AUTHORIZATION, as in my case to deceive the unwary. I repeat IT’S A FALSE NEWS ”, Maribel wrote to discard any relationship with the matter and avoid that people could be disappointed.

Sunday rest

Actress Barbara de Regil celebrated her sister’s birthday on Saturday and this Sunday she shared an image on Instagram stories of how she was relaxing in a spa built at her home.

This time it was not an exercise routine or a viral image, just a moment of rest on your weekend.

Thalía’s breakfast

The Mexican singer shared on Instagram stories a small clip of the moment of her breakfast and how she added milk to the drink she was enjoying.

An image of the drink that Thalía enjoyed at breakfast

He also informed his fans that he recorded a “wonderful song” that is “great, they will listen to it soon” and he showed some of the gifts Anitta sent him.

Sandra Echeverría’s family life

The actress published a video of her son Andrés in which the little one wondered about the restrictions to use the games in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So the logic of my 4-year-old son hahaha Why don’t they let children play in 1-for-1 games? It has a point … # children quarantined #coronavirus.

So many millions of locked up children kill me with tenderness without living with more children, without their regular activities, without parks, without beaches, without games, without physical activity, “he wrote to accompany his video.

In harmony

The singer Alejandra Guzmán was shown in a natural photo, probably from her home in Huatulco, where she has remained during the COVID-19 quarantine.

The natural photo of Alejandra Guzmán after her new disagreement with her daughter Frida Sofía (IG: laguzmanmx)

After the new disagreement with her daughter Frida Sofía, the interpreter said she was “in harmony” and avoided making further comments regarding the recent controversy with the young woman, who returned to give something to talk about when making revelations about substance use by Alexandra.

