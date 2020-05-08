The Hollywood Reporter He has put the festival on the ropes by exposing that many attendees suffered from Covid-19 symptoms during and after going through the competition, returning home with the virus and spreading it along the way. When tests were not yet available and doctors did not know how to detect it for sure. The contagion could have been massive because of Sundance. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> An exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter has put the festival on the ropes by exposing that many attendees suffered from the symptoms of Covid-19 during and after go through the contest, returning home with the virus and spreading it along the way. When there was still no evidence available and the doctors did not know how to detect it for sure. The contagion could have been massive because of Sundance.

THR, several attendees, including regulars and at least one known actor, fell ill more than ever, leading many to believe that undocumented cases of the virus appeared there. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The funny thing is that due to the low temperatures, the Regular attendees of the Sundance Festival often get sick from the cold, late-night partying and thousands of handshakes, and any illnesses that come from going through there are known as “the Sundance Flu.” Probably therefore, during the festival, they did not realize that, in reality, they were creating the main possible source of Covid-19 infection in the country.According to THR, several attendees, including regulars and at least one well-known actor, fell ill more than ever , leading many to believe that undocumented cases of the virus appeared there.

I started texting other people who had been to Sundance, and one said, ‘We just started calling it the Sundance plague on social media.’ ” Jackson claims in the middle. “We all had the same symptoms, we all had a cough, we all had trouble breathing at night. Some of us got humidifiers and others got oxygen. And we all feel miserable for three or four weeks. ” He continues as he adds that after overcoming the virus, they returned to normal just as the stories of coronaviruses began to grow more and more in the United States. Without diagnostic tests, not knowing if they were still positive, they returned to their lives perhaps spreading the virus even more. “Data-reactid =” 30 “>” I started texting other people who had been to Sundance, and one He said: ‘We just started calling it the Sundance plague on social media,’ “Jackson tells the media.”We all had the same symptoms, we all had a cough, we all had trouble breathing at night. Some of us got humidifiers and others got oxygen. And we all feel miserable for three or four weeks. ” He continues as he adds that after overcoming the virus, they returned to normal just as the stories of coronaviruses began to grow more and more in the United States. Without diagnostic tests, without knowing if they were still positive, they returned to their lives, perhaps spreading the virus even more.

could hardly work” An employee of the Kerry Washington production house, who also started feeling symptoms on January 28 upon returning from Salt Lake City, claims that the notion that something had spread at the festival began to circulate upon seeing the number of people. they came back with symptoms. “I had several different friends who told me they got sick, the lawyer, the assistant, the stylist. Whole groups getting sick. I know of 7 or 8 people who had the symptoms and they know of 3 or 7 others ”. Another actress, Paige McGarvin, reveals the little awareness that there was during that film meeting when sentencing that, during those days, the “crown was an internet meme”. And although she also experienced “a strange disease” she did not tie the ropes. Although she began to feel ill during her time at Sundance, she continued to attend parties and events by being there for eight days to present Beast Beast, a film produced by Alec Baldwin. The day after he returned to Los Angeles by car, he woke up “feeling like I had been hit by a truck. ” He could not move and could hardly speak. Her doctor diagnosed her with a kind of flu, assuring her that she would be better in a couple of days. And despite starting to feel better, it soon got worse, leaving his doctor stunned. Three weeks with symptoms and chest radiographs were clean. The doctor told him it would be pneumonia and, soon after, it improved. “Data-reactid =” 35 “> The publication tells that they spoke to more than a dozen people with similar stories who, in turn, knew of others who had suffered Similar symptoms: One of them is Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Black List, who started feeling sick on January 28, the day he flew back home after going through the festival and the next day “almost couldn’t work” An employee of the Kerry Washington production house, who also started feeling symptoms on January 28 upon returning from Salt Lake City, claims that the notion that something had spread at the festival began to circulate upon seeing the amount of people who came back with symptoms. “I had several different friends who told me that they got sick, the lawyer, the assistant, the stylist. Whole groups getting sick. I know of 7 or 8 people who had the symptoms and they know of another 3 or 7 m s. “Another actress, Paige McGarvin, reveals the little awareness that there was during that film meeting when sentencing that, during those days, the “crown was an internet meme”. And although she also experienced “a strange disease” she did not tie the ropes. Although she began to feel ill during her time at Sundance, she continued to attend parties and events when she was there for eight days to present Beast Beast, a film produced by Alec Baldwin. The day after she returned to Los Angeles by car, she woke up “feeling like she’d been hit by a truck.” He could not move and could hardly speak. Her doctor diagnosed her with a kind of flu, assuring her that she would be better in a couple of days. And despite starting to feel better, it soon got worse, leaving his doctor stunned. Three weeks with symptoms and chest radiographs were clean. The doctor told him it would be pneumonia and, soon after, he improved.

It was a month after the festival, during the month of March, that they began to relate what they had lived with the Covid-19 news. For example, Jackson’s first case described, he just called a health center to check if his symptoms coincided with the coronavirus on April 1. Almost two months after contracting him at Sundance, where he was told that if he continued to have symptoms, he should isolate himself or be tested.

While the people in the industry were coming home apparently with symptoms of Covid-19, then the city should also have suffered from the virus. However, the Park City Medical Center declined to testify if they saw a rise in patients during or after the contest. In theory, the first documented case of the virus in Utah is from March 10. However, looking at the testimony of the first infected people who went through Sundance and whose medical centers did not know how to diagnose them correctly as they were the first alleged cases of Covid-19, it would not be surprising that Utah did not have the first documented case registered during the month. February when they probably did.

For now, the doubt remains in the air. At least until the people who passed by and claim to have had the symptoms of Covid-19, get tested for antibodies and let’s get out of the question. However, they are not yet available. If positive, then the coronavirus would have reached the US long before the first confirmed case in Washington in March. At least he would have been quietly driving around California weeks ago.

Thanks to the information that was expanding our knowledge about the virus, other festivals canceled their editions, thus avoiding becoming another Sundance. SXSW and Cannes postponed their festivals on time, which were to take place in March and mid-May respectively.

Travis Wise; License: CC BY 2.0 (without changes)“data-reactid =” 47 “> Image: Travis Wise; License: CC BY 2.0 (unchanged)