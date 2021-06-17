The Sun will ‘stop’ next June 20 at the beginning of summer

MEXICO CITY

On June 20 at 9:32 p.m. the Sun will “stop” once again during the phenomenon of the summer solstice, the longest day and the shortest night of the year, an indicator of the end of spring and the beginning of summer.

The summer solstice has to do with certain positions in the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Since the orbits are elliptical, there are points where it is further away or closer to the Sun ”, explained Daniel Flores Gutiérrez, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy (IA) of the UNAM, responsible for the National Astronomical Yearbook.

These return points are the ones that lead to the solstices because, seen from Earth, the Sun appears at one point for several weeks and apparently does not change its position.

That is why it is said solstice, which means Sun stopped or stopped ”, explained the researcher.

The solstice can occur each year between June 20 and 23 depending on the proximity of a leap year. The specialist reiterated that it will be on June 20, 2021 at 9:32 p.m.

This question of the hours has to do with the movement of the Earth around the Sun in 365 days plus a fraction and also has to do with the rotation of the Earth. As they are not whole amounts, these values ​​change from year to year ”, he said.

On that day, due to the inclination of the Earth’s axis, the north pole will point directly towards the Sun, more than at any other time of the year.

The terrestrial axis is an imaginary pole that crosses the world from top to bottom, it rotates on that imaginary line, completing one revolution in 24 hours; This is how the days and nights happen.

According to NASA, the axis is always inclined 23.5 degrees with respect to the Sun. This position causes the amounts of sunlight that the Earth receives to be different in each region as it moves through its orbit.

Thus, when the north pole points to the Sun, the south pole tilts in the opposite direction, then summer begins in the northern hemisphere and winter in the south.

For the original peoples of Mexico it was important to observe the summer solstice. For example, the pyramid of the Castle in Mayapán is oriented in such a way that the projection of the profile of the pyramid on one of its four stairs occurs during the solstice. In Teotihuacán, the observation of the solstice has to do more with a certain point of observation related to the buildings of the site.

Flores Gutiérrez said that Mexicans observed the phenomenon with the naked eye, keeping track and records.

Thus they taught other generations to understand these numbers, as they followed the path of the Sun during cycles, “he added.

jcs