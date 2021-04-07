The Sun as you have never seen it thanks to a 230 megapixel photo

The Sun, a sphere of plasma burning more than 150 million kilometers from Earth. His appearance, from a different perspective than the one we see on a daily basis, arouses the interest of many people. One of them is the astrophotographer and amateur of astronomy, Andrew McCarthy, which has composed a detailed 230 megapixel image of the central star of our Solar System. You can see the photo in higher resolution in the following link.

McCarthy is an old acquaintance from the world of astrophotography. In the past, he has shown the Moon like never before thanks to a composition of thousands of individual photographs. Apparently, the photographer’s interest in the cosmos seems to be increasing, so in his latest project ventured to capture the “most detailed and realistic photo of the Sun” by a non-professional photographer of celestial bodies.

The result is impressive to say the least. «Yesterday I took a picture of 230 megapixels of the Sun gathering more than 100,000 images«Wrote the astrophotographer on Reddit. It was on this social network that he shared an obviously compressed version of the image of the Sun. And for true detail lovers, he posted the full image on Patreon. Of course, he did not reveal how long it took to reach his goal, but he did provide some data on the process.

From photographing the moon to building your own telescope to capture the Sun

“People know me for taking crazy, very high-resolution photos of the moon, but until now, I hadn’t achieved the same level of clarity with images that I took of the Sun,” explains the young man. Also, note that had to build his own telescope to take clear images and then create the mosaic made up of thousands of photographs that can be seen in the final result.

However, McCarthy notes, he also did some brightness and color corrections so the Sun could be seen. Otherwise, the high glare was the biggest obstacle in creating an appreciable image. Precisely due to the strong reflection of the star, the photographer warns that a telescope should never be pointed at the Sun, since without the necessary filters, the eyes could be damaged.

