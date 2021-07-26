The summer traffic operation starts at 3:00 p.m. with 91 million trips

Updated on Friday, July 2, 2021 – 04:54

The DGT anticipates 4.4 million trips on the roads between 3:00 p.m. today and 24:00 p.m. on Sunday and 43.3 million during the entire month of July

Traffic jam on the M-30 in Madrid at the exit of the A-3 last May. ANDRS RODRGUEZ Traffic 1,325 radars and 39 drones to stop the ‘alarming’ rebound in accidents Pere Navarro “We have been vaccinated, but that does not make you immortal on the highway”

The special summer traffic operation kicks off at three this afternoon with more drones and radars to monitor the 91.2 million trips that are expected -the same as in 2019-, given the speed with which mobility is recovering after the end of the second alarm state.

“Do not mess it up” is the motto of this year’s campaign, in which the vigilance of speed and movements by motorcycle will be reinforced, but, above all, alcohol and drug controls.

The campaign is developed in four phases, the first of which begins this afternoon and will continue until July 4; the second, to go from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1; the third, from August 13 to 15, coinciding with the change of fortnight and numerous patron saint festivities throughout the country; and the last one, from August 27 to 30, to close the special operation.

The DGT foresees 4.4 million displacements on the roads between 3:00 p.m. today and 24:00 p.m. on Sunday and 43.3 million during the entire month of July.

For mobility to be safe this year, there will be 780 fixed speed cameras (16 more than last summer), 92 of them are stretch; 545 mobile radars, two helicopters, 216 belt and mobile phone control cameras and 39 drones, of which 23 have reporting capabilities and 28 are new.

Before him increase in claims during the month of June (115 deaths, 37 more than in the same month of 2019), Trfico calls for prudence to “not spoil such a special summer on the road that has cost us so much to get there.”

And of particular concern motorist deaths, that persistently increase every year: 124 in these first six months of the year.

The DGT has signaled the 100 sections of highest risk for those who travel by motorcycle and that is where the Civil Guard is going to intensify control during this campaign.

But it will also focus on the short trips on secondary roads, where 75% of accidents occur.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more