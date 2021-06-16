The summer of AliExpress is built on chollazos

The summer sale party begins next week.

AliExpress always has something to say in the great periods of offers, and this week prepares to offer us, from next June 21, an endless number of great bargains in all the categories of your store. Some products have a very succulent discount, and others can be added an extraordinary reduction thanks to coupons.

Summer is here and AliExpress wants us to start it equipped with the best of the market. If you want to renew your mobile, buy a new smart TV or give away that gadget that your family member or friend has been wanting to have for a long time, this is your moment.

These coupons and final prices can be obtained from June 21 at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time).

Prepare your basket for the week of AliExpress deals

POCO X3 Pro: the smartphone of the year in the high range, the cheapest you can get now with an extra discount. It is a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charge, Android 11 output, 6.67 ″ IPS screen Full HD + with 120Hz refresh rate, quad 48 megapixel rear camera signed by Sony, NFC and 3.5mm Jack connection. With the coupon 28 SUMMERALI you will get an extra 28 euros discount.AirPods ProThese are the headphones that every iPhone owner wants to have. And what better way to get hold of them than with this great discount. We are talking about totally wireless headphones, with a exceptional sound, active noise cancellation, battery for 5 hours of uninterrupted playback (up to 24 hours with charging case), wireless charging and Touch panel to control calls, music, etc.Samsung Galaxy A31: one of the Samsung mobile terminals that is reaping the most sales, due to its price and great specifications. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a CPU MediaTek Helio P65, along with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, display Super AMOLED 6.4 ″ Full HD +, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 megapixel quad rear camera, Android 10 Q (upgradeable to Android 11), connectivity NFC and headphone jack connection.Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4S 55 ″: the smart TV that many users who are lovers of the Chinese firm or well aware of the value of Xiaomi’s products, have been looking for a long time. For this great price you can have a huge television at home with 55 ″ panel with 4K resolution, Android TV 9.0, Dolby and DTS sound, all kinds of installed apps to enjoy both the content and the image and sound, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of memory. In terms of connectivity we have: 3 HDMI, 3 USB, 1 optical, Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and two speakers of 10W each. A pass that can be yours with a discount thanks to the coupon 43 SUMMERALI.Cecotec 70W standing fan: with the heat getting hotter every day, it would be good to buy a good fan to alleviate the suffocating summer that awaits us. This Cecotec floor fan has a 70W motor, enough to last for hours and hours. Its 6 blades are 45 cm in diameter and the motor has 3 speeds to regulate according to the occasion. In addition, it is capable of swing up to 75 ° and you can adjust its height 20 cm. One fan pass ultra-quiet for very little.

Take more coupons to have fun shopping

Like every so often, AliExpress gives us great discounts in the form of coupons. Of course, you should know that only are valid on select products and well marked. If we already find good prices on AliExpress, imagine what you can get with these coupons (valid until June 25 at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time):

4 SUMMERALI: 4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.8 SUMMERALI: 8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros.10 SUMMERALI: 10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros.15 SUMMERALI: 15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros.18 SUMMERALI: 18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros.28 SUMMERALI: 28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros.43 SUMMERALI: 43 euros discount on purchases over 290 euros.

