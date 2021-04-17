The sulfur dioxide emitted by the La Soufriere volcano is approaching Spain

The Seismic Research Center (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) on Saturday expressed concern about the possibility that sulfur dioxide (SO2) emitted by the volcano La Soufriere, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, get closer to Spain and Africa.

According to a warning issued by UWI observers, when volcanoes spew ash, SO2 can be lifted up by jet streams and scatter all over the planet.

According to two images from the Copernicus system, which has collected atmospheric data since 1979, it is seen that the SO2 released by the volcano moves across the Atlantic. heading east towards Africa and Spain.

The UWI statements come after an observation made at the Volcanic Ash Warning Center in Washington DC, which continues to monitor the presence of ash in the atmosphere, so regularly issues notices of these to airlines.

Regarding the flow of SO2, which reaches an average of 809 tons per day, the most recent advisory from the UWI indicates that the swarm of tremors continues and that the pace of the earthquakes slowed significantly on Friday night.

“In the past twelve hours no tremors have been reported“stated the SRC.

The agency also said that the volcano produced a new crater, approximately 900 meters long from north to south of the volcano, and 750 meters from east to west.

“The crater is perceived as being at least 100 meters deep and its center is located in the southwest area of ​​the cusp crater of the volcano, “said the SRC.

In turn, he explained that within that new crater, there are others, but only one can be seen clearly.

Likewise, other fumaroles, identified by their ashes and smoke clouds, are located in the northern part of the new opening.

The SRC also warned that the volcano “continues to erupt, although the explosive activity appears to have ended so far. “

“Your current pattern of seismic activity could indicate an increase in volcanic lava, but this has not yet been confirmed “, indicated the SRC in its bulletin this Saturday.

“The explosions, accompanied by the fall of ash of different magnitudes, could restart in the future impacting San Vicente and its neighboring islands, “added the SRC.

For this reason, volcanologist Richard Robertson said that even if nothing happens for a week, only tremors caused by eruptions are reported, “We cannot say that the activity ceased for various reasons. “

Along the same lines, Robertson anticipated that volcano eruptions are expected to be larger than those that occurred in 1979, but they have only produced a third of the material that this mountain released 42 years ago.

Therefore, he compared current eruptions with those reported in 1902.

Robertson also warned that the amount of energy that this volcano had at the beginning of its eruptions indicates that “He still has enough energy and what he hopes to expel.”

“I know that people want this to end now, as I do, but the reality is that we will have to deal with this situation for a long time“he admitted.

For this, Robertson indicated that the population will have to get used to the panorama of regular explosions.

“What we are sure of is that it will cause damage and will destroy many properties and lands “said Robertson.

La Soufriere volcano erupted on April 9, three months after “effusive” eruptions.

Meanwhile, the Argyle International Airport It is expected to resume operations next Monday at 4:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time).

For this, the chief executive of the airport, Corsel Robertson, said that the airfield has been in constant cleaning your tracks and adjacent areas to receive humanitarian aid flights.

Likewise, the airports in Canouan, Unión and Mustique will continue to operate from 09:00 (14:00 Spanish peninsular time) until 17:00 (22:00 Spanish peninsular time), but only receiving special flights with prior permission.

However, the James Mitchell Airport, in Bequia, in the Grenadines, it will be closed until next Monday.