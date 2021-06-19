The Suicide Squad won’t undo anything from Suicide Squad 2016

The premiere of the film “The Suicide Squad” is getting closer and closer, and that raises the question of how this movie connects with the one that also had the Suicide Squad in 2016.

Every time this question has arisen, they have played the game and evaded the answer. They don’t want to talk directly about a sequel, but they don’t want to talk about a reboot either. It is not a direct continuation, but it is not starting from scratch either.

Once again, director James Gunn has addressed this issue in the latest issue of Total Film magazine. The filmmaker has had good words towards what director David Ayer did with the 2016 film, despite the fact that he has acknowledged not feeling very safe because it was a film in which Warner Bros. also had a hand.

Although everyone involved always stresses that “The Suicide Squad” has to be seen as “something of its own” Gunn adds that it will not undo anything from the 2016 film:

There’s really nothing there that contradicts David’s movie [Ayer]. I think the original movie cast an incredible cast on those characters, particularly the ones I used… I changed what I wanted and let’s just say I didn’t fix what wasn’t broken.

Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States. Where are the worst supervillains and where would they do anything to get out, even join the super-secret and super-dark Task Force X. Today’s task is life and death? Assemble a collection of convicts, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Next, arm them tightly and drop them (literally) on the remote enemy-infested island of Corto Maltés. Traversing a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search and destroy mission, with only help from Colonel Rick Flag to get them to behave … and Amanda Waller’s government technicians in their wake. ears, tracking your every move. And as always, one misstep and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If someone is gambling, smart money is against them, all of them.

The film opens in the United States on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max. On July 30 in the case of the United Kingdom and Spain.

Via information | Total Film