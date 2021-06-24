The Suicide Squad to premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters very soon, but first it will have a special stop at the Fantasia International Film Festival. James Gunn intends to take his film to every corner of the Earth, but prior to that he will share an exhibition at the prestigious Montreal festival. The long-awaited Warner Bros. film has a bright future ahead of it and the studio wants to get the best out of it, will we see it succeed at Fantasia?

You may also like: Joel Kinnaman says he only liked 40 minutes of Suicide Squad

The new movie of James Gunn brings us back to part of the team seen in Suicide Squad – 25%, with some important additions. Once again, the antiheroes will engage in a dangerous mission dictated by Amanda Waller; Characters like Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag return, whom we already saw through recent trailers.

According to Collider, The Suicide Squad It will premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on August 4, that is, just a couple of days before its formal release. The novelty was revealed through the festival’s website and it is a remarkable addition considering that this year the 25th edition of the event will be held.

Warner Bros. surprised everyone when they hired James Gunn in order to The Suicide Squad in 2018 after the filmmaker was fired by Marvel Studios over a scandal involving old tweets. The studio saw their opportunity and made the most of it, gaining new hope for their wasted 2016 characters; it was a brilliant move. Now it is about to enjoy a successful premiere in theaters and on HBO Max, but first it will be screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival, an event that will be officially held from August 4 to 25.

Also read: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn says he changed Harley Quinn to please fans

Joel Kinnaman, actor who plays Rick Flag, has already seen The Suicide Squad and a few days ago he revealed for Variety with complete confidence that it is the best film of James Gunn:

It takes everything to another level. It’s a crazy movie. At the same time, it’s just the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. When we were shooting it, it was very clear what we were doing. It is very entertaining. Of course I am undoubtedly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining movies I have ever seen. From A to Z the rhythm is very good, it has a great drive and a good comic sense. It is fun all the time without any effort.

The Suicide Squad It comes at a vital moment for the DC Extended Universe, even dangerous one might say. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released a few months ago – 82% and since then fans have been demanding the restoration of the SnyderVerse, a request that apparently Warner Bros. has no intention of fulfilling. In the meantime The Suicide Squad looms on the horizon as the first film in a new era for the DCEU, a saga characterized by its sparse structure and unpredictability. Next to James Gunn can they make sense of the franchise?

Do not miss: The Suicide Squad: producer said he disagrees with its premiere on HBO Max

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters and HBO Max on August 6. What can we expect from it? Joel kinnaman He anticipates it very well: “It’s very absurd and ridiculous in many ways and extremely violent. It’s almost gore at times. It has disturbing moments, but also very funny. ” Yes James Gunn it already got it right with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, we can be sure it won’t fail with The Suicide Squad in the DCEU.