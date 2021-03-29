‘The Suicide Squad’ shows its first and brutal trailer

It is a well-known saying that second parts were never good, but there are many exceptions that deny it and the next movie of The Suicide Squad (The Suicide Squad) promises to be one of them. For many reasons.

First of all, because the 2016 Suicide Squad was a mediocre movie. Boring, even. And as it is evident that the desire for collection of the film studios does not give rise to a title like this remaining faithful to what it was in the comic, since the excess of violence increases its rating and restricts access to the rooms on behalf of its potential audience, read minors, what better than to take it all with a little humor.

That is exactly what James Gunn has done, the director of this sequel whose title, however, suggests otherwise. In addition, like all other Warner Bros releases planned at least until the pandemic dies down, The Suicide Squad is slated for summer release in both theaters and on HBO Max. Specifically, the film will hit Spanish theaters July 30th, a week before it does the same in the United States and the VOD platform … whenever circumstances allow.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO – The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

Be that as it may, perhaps because of that simultaneous premiere and the lack of censorship that favors the subscription to HBO Max, this new installment of The Suicide Squad is already perceived from the same trailer as much wilder than the previous one, but also much more horny. And as the architect of the renovation is none other than James Gunn, responsible for the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, you don’t have to be a movie buff to venture a far more fun experience than the previous one.

As for the cast, The Suicide Squad keeps most of the characters and the actors who played them, with some notable absence, such as Will Smith and his Deadshot; but with new additions of the most suggestive, it is the case of Idris Elba in the role of Bloodsport, or that of John Cena as Peacemaker, among others. But you better see (almost) all of them in the next trailer.