The Suicide Squad promotional Shark Week kicks off with a new spot

We keep talking about “The Suicide Squad”. After knowing that it will be the last Margot Robbie movie as Harley Quinn in a season, we now turn to some interesting promotional material. One of the characters that has attracted the most attention throughout the campaign has been King Shark (King Shark). It is a humanoid shark that is descended from ancient shark gods. His curious and childlike nature, together with his thirst for human flesh, make him one of the great attractions of the film, and he promises great moments of fun from what we have already seen in the trailers and spots.

Warner Bros. decides to pay special attention to the character, they launch a new promo loaded with new images that confirm that the character’s real name is Nanaue and that he has developed a fondness for human flesh, which is obvious. Remember that in the original version the character will have the voice of Sylvester Stallone.

Along with this, in a special published by EW, it is confirmed again that director James Gunn wanted Dave Bautista in the movie, with whom he has worked on all three Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films as he plays Drax. Gunn wanted Bautista for him Peacemaker role, but Bautista turned him down because he wanted to work with Zack Snyder on “Army of the Dead.” Gunn then turned to John Cena for the character.

When you’re King Shark, every week is # SharkWeek… #TheSuicideSquad in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax August 6. pic.twitter.com/qDncs99JI0 – The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) July 12, 2021

Via information | EW