The Suicide Squad: producer said he disagrees with its premiere on HBO Max

Needless to say, the pandemic has been full of controversial decisions. In the film industry, one that has divided people the most is hybrid releases: the simultaneous release in cinemas and streaming services. Obviously the first to get angry were the movie theaters because it implied that people would have an alternative to them to see the latest releases, but due to the low number of spectators they could not refuse that the studios used this strategy. Disney has done it, but the one who earned the hatred of many people was Warner. On December 3, 2020, they announced that seventeen movies would be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max and did so without consulting anyone.

The company did not ask the directors or actors or anyone else involved in the production of those films if they agreed that their film could be seen on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. Many interpreted it as that people would not go to the cinema to see them having the option of doing it on a streaming service. For example, Adam Wingard became depressed after that announcement because Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% was his first big budget movie and he assumed people wouldn’t see it on the big screen:

This was my first big movie, a great opportunity. More than that, this is a movie that is meant to be seen on the big screen. If any movie is that, it’s Godzilla vs. Kong. If you want to fill the screen size, this is the one you have to display. I was depressed, upset, sad. It took me a while to work out the details.

Curiously, this film did extremely well in theaters, as far as possible in the days of COVID-19. It was one of the big and unexpected hits of the year and one of the films that was seen as a sign that people are going to return to theaters like old times.

In this sense, every time the premiere of one of these hybrid films approaches, it is mandatory that someone involved be asked their opinion about the simultaneous premiere. The vast majority have expressed their dissatisfaction. This time it was the turn of the veteran DC producer Charles roven. He spoke to The los angeles times And they asked him what he thinks of The Suicide Squad being released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. He said the answer is obvious. Of course I would have preferred it to be an exclusive theatrical release:

Of course I’m going to say that obviously I would have preferred it only to be released in theaters, because I think it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The good news is, that’s only limited to 2021.

Indeed it is one of the most anticipated films of the year and if the pandemic had not done its own, it is very likely that it would have broken records. Many DC fans are curious about James Gunn’s first job for this company and feel that it will take away the bad taste in their mouths left by the original.

On the other hand, Jason killar, CEO of Warner Bros. and Warner Media had effectively said that by 2022 they have planned that their big premieres will once again be exclusive to movie theaters as was the custom in the world before this little viral apocalypse:

I think it’s fair to say that a big movie, let’s say a DC movie… it’s safe to say that that would exclusively go to theaters first and then end up somewhere else like HBO Max after it’s in theaters.

At the moment, everything seems to indicate that it is true, but we must not trust ourselves. The world has already shown us that anything can happen.

