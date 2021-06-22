The Suicide Squad: new trailer confirms that Superman was almost killed by Bloodsport shooting – Tomatazos

The Suicide Squad is just over a month away from hitting theaters and at HBO Max, and Warner Bros. wanted to delight us with a new trailer full of action and fun that anticipates much of what we will see in the film by James Gunn. Unfortunately, the trailer can only be viewed as an advertisement on YouTube, and is not yet available on the studio’s social media.

Do not miss: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms Bloodsport almost killed Superman

The film was announced at the time as a reboot of Suicide Squad – 25%, but as time has passed it has been revealed as a sequel, which has several of the characters from the previous one, such as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang. New additions to the supervillain team include Peacemaker, The Thinker, King Shark, and Bloodsport.

The latter, played by Idris Elba, has a past in the comics that intrigued fans by the possibility that he had killed the DCEU’s Superman (Henry Cavill) with a kryptonite bullet. The Man of Steel shot was confirmed by James Gunn recently, although it did not end the superhero’s life, it did put Bloodsport behind bars, and the new trailer confirms this again.

According to Comic Book, the final trailer for The Suicide Squad It begins with the story of Robert DuBois / Bloodsport, who would have sent Superman to intensive care after shooting him. The site suggests the possibility that this means a cameo by Henry cavill, but most likely not, as a Superman reboot was recently announced, which seems to confirm that Warner Bros. no longer has any interest in working with the British actor.

We invite you to read: The Suicide Squad: producer said he disagrees with its premiere on HBO Max

The shot with a kryptonite bullet at Superman is a tribute to Bloodsport’s origin in the comics, where he was an angry man because his brother returned mutilated from the Vietnam War and Lex Luthor manipulates him into believing that Superman is his enemy. In their first encounter Dubois wounds him with the kryptonite bullet.

On The Suicide Squad again we will have a group of supervillains on a very dangerous mission, but now the plot bears the stamp of James Gunn, a filmmaker who has shown his ability to move and move with his two installments of Guardians of the Galaxy. The mission was also suggested in the new trailer, where we hear Amanda Waller say that the Suicide Squad must remove all traces of something called “Project Starfish,” a reference to the main villain, Starro.

Starro in the comics is a huge alien starfish who has the ability to control the minds of his enemies through miniature versions of himself. It’s not very clear how his origin story will change from the comics to the big screen, but at least visually he’s very true to what fans know.

Although the trailer has not been officially published, a user on Twitter shared it and you can see it below:

Sooo i just watched the suicide squad trailer as an ad ???? pic.twitter.com/KTPp0PKXN2 – kev 💙 LORDE IS COMING (@kevobleh) June 22, 2021

You may also be interested in: The Suicide Squad: Joel Kinnaman already saw it and explains why it is the best James Gunn movie