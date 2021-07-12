The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie doesn’t know if she’ll play Harley Quinn again in the DCEU

The Suicide Squad is coming to theaters soon and fans are eager to hear about the new adventures of villains and antiheroes. Perhaps the most beloved character is Harley Quinn, the gymnast who has enchanted everyone from her first appearance and who continues to be a moderate source of success for the DC Extended Universe. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robbie confesses that for now he does not know the direction his character will take after The Suicide Squad; he doesn’t really know if he will play it again.

The first time we met Harley Quinn was in 1992, specifically in Batman: The Animated Series, a production that over the years has become a cult work. The young Harleen Quinzel gave herself fully to serve as the Joker’s accomplice, however, it is easy to see that the relationship between the two was never good, in fact it was quite problematic and scandalous in the current time. Harley was so well received on that series that he quickly made the leap to comics.

For 2016 we have the first adaptation of the character to the big screen with Margot robbie in Suicide Squad – 25%, whose talent, beauty and charisma worked perfectly. The young actress granted us an endearing participation and her skills earned her other interventions such as the antiheroine. The character returned in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% and while the film didn’t have a brilliant box office reception, it was a remarkable effort on the part of Warner Bros. and all the women involved.

We’ll see her in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad very soon but Margot Robbie doesn’t know what will happen to Harley after that. For EW he says that he will take a break from the character but does not know if he will return to it.

It was kind of a back-to-back shoot regarding Birds of Prey and this, so I thought, ‘Oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting.’ I don’t know when we’ll see her next time. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else.

During that interview with Entertainment Weekly in June, Robbie learned that Harley Quinn dies in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%; remember that in the conversation between Batman and Joker, the Dark Knight reveals that Quinn died in his arms, to which Margot He reacted with surprise but with a reflection on the subject:

I guess it’s kind of like the comics. The movie version of the DC universe, I actually think it looks a lot like the comics. You take a comic and something is happening and then the next comic and maybe that character is not alive, maybe that character is not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Every movie is its own kind of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think it works in the DC movie world as well. It’s not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way.

The Suicide Squad It opens in theaters on August 6, but let’s not forget that the same day it will be available on the HBO Max platform for the taste of those who prefer to watch the movies at home. The DC Extended Universe will appear with a new installment and fans wonder if it will be able to surpass its predecessor, not that the challenge is really complicated. Will we ever see Margot robbie like Harley Quinn in the extended saga? Only time will offer us an answer.

