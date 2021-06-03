The Suicide Squad: Joel Kinnaman has already seen it and explains why it is the best James Gunn movie – Tomatazos

The Suicide Squad – 25% David Ayer was a huge failure in every way. Today we know that, as has happened with other Warner films, the culprit was studio intervention. We don’t know if we’ll ever be able to see the Yesterday Cut, which is said to be vastly superior to the version that was released in theaters. What we do know is that it won’t be long before The Suicide Squad by James Gunn is released. Everything seems to indicate that it is going to take away the bad taste in our mouths from the previous film.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In fact, it has been said that the movie is a genius. It is not something so surprising considering that his films of that genre have been. Only now it has been said that it is not only a great example of superhero cinema, but that it is his best film to date. That was said by Joel Kinnaman, who will reprise Rick Flag in the film, in an interview for Variety. The actor revealed that he could already see the film and that it is something that goes beyond his genre. In fact, he explained in great detail why he considers it to be the best of James Gunn’s filmography:

It takes everything to another level. It’s a crazy movie. At the same time, it’s just the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. When we were shooting it, it was very clear what we were doing. It is very entertaining. Of course I am undoubtedly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining movies I have ever seen. From A to Z the rhythm is very good, it has a great drive and a good comic sense. It is fun all the time without any effort. But I think that what really surprised me … what struck me is how well it flows, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth, and this visual and emotional poetry. I feel like it really transcended the genre and became something bigger. But it is also very absurd and ridiculous in many ways and extremely violent. It’s almost gore at times. It has disturbing moments, but also very funny. At the end of the movie, it is completely normal to see this giant shark just standing and nibbling on a human head, and some of the people just having a conversation alongside him. When you’ve been on The Suicide Squad for an hour and fifty minutes, that’s going to feel completely normal. It is so irreverent.

Keep reading: James Gunn says the best action scene of his entire career is Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad

With this comment it is clear to us that we are facing one of the best DCEU movies to date and superheroes, in general. Perhaps it is something that marks a before and after. That said, being an actor in the film, you should remember that your opinion is not necessarily objective and this must be borne in mind. We will have to wait for the film to be released to find out if he was blinded by his feelings or in reality we are facing a masterpiece.

Speaking of comments that are not unbiased, he is not the only actor on the film who has said that the film is a true genius. A few weeks ago the actresses Storm Reid and Mayling ng, who play Tyla DuBois and Mongal in the film, also said they got to see it already and it’s just amazing. This is what the first one said:

HEY EVERYONE! I just saw a screening of the new Suicide Squad movie, and they’re not ready! James Gunn, you are a genius.

And this is what he said NG:

You may or may not have seen a screening of Suicide Squad and … you have to see this in the theater, on the biggest screen you can find and … hold on tight. I think I actually forgot to breathe at one point, holding my breath for so long that I was dizzy! James Gunn … Legend.

Don’t miss out on reading: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn receives daily threats for the possible death of a character