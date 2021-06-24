The Suicide Squad: James Gunn was inspired by Arkham games for Harley Quinn’s new look – Tomatazos

Much has been said about Harley Quinn’s new look. Many were pleased that it has the character’s classic colors: red and black. It has been much better received than the one we saw in the first movie. In general, the costumes for that film were not to the liking of the fans. For The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has sought to please the fans in this regard and so far everything seems to indicate that he has succeeded.

That said, it must be admitted that the costume does not look like the one he wore in the classic bat cartoon, which was the place where this character was born. That full body suit wouldn’t have quite worked in live action. That does not mean that more than one fan has known the suit. Good observers noted that the suit has similarities to those the character wore in the Arkham video games such as Arkham knight. Now we know that this is not a coincidence.

IGN released a video (via Comic Book) in which James Gunn dissected the new trailer. In that video the director did not hesitate to reveal that the suit of those games was his main inspiration. Apparently he reviewed all the costumes that the character has worn in various media and that was his favorite:

The truth is that I had a great map with all the different appearances of Harley Quinn throughout the years and in various mediums. And one of them I liked more than others. It was about Harley Quinn’s appearance in the Arkham games. That is the wardrobe that I like the most anyway. So his first appearance in the movie is based on that.

Needless to say, nothing he said is an indication of whether the author enjoys those games or just saw that outfit and really liked it. What is certain is that the corset and choker that she wears in the film refer us to her wardrobe in that famous series of games and specifically the one she used in Batman: Arkham City.

On the other hand, the director recently said that he believes that on many occasions superhero films with plots that appear simpler, because there is less at stake, can perform better than films in which the world or the entire universe are at risk:

Sometimes the supposed highest stakes, the fate of the planet or the universe, turn out to be much less effective than the hypothetically lowest stakes on the life of a single character we care about. Often times, “the world is going to end!” it doesn’t affect us emotionally (and we know it’s not going to happen).

On the other hand, James Gunn surprised everyone when he revealed that he is interested in a crossover movie between the heroes of the DCEU and those of the MCU. He spoke to the top ranks of both companies to find out if that’s a possibility and found out that it is, regardless of whether it may never happen. It should be said that he also pointed out that for him it is preferable to focus on the story than on only including characters because:

I have coincidentally spoken with the powers that be in both Marvel and DC about this. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. That said, constantly watching crossovers and mashups is less appealing to me than a good story. I find it disconcerting at times that many people seem to be more interested in crossovers, cameos, references, and post-credit scenes than in a true story and characters from a specific film. When I make a movie I spend 99.99% of the time thinking about the story and the characters and the remaining .1% about everything else.

