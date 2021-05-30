‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn teases the soundtrack

If James Gunn automatically conquered the public with the soundtrack of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, his jump to DC could not be less. Gunn has already shot his version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ which will premiere this summer and he’s clearly excited about the themes that will sound in the movie:

“One of my favorite musical artists has written and recorded a song for #TheSuicideSquad and I think I’m so close to a new pop classic that it burns my head. I’ve been singing it non-stop for a week. I can’t wait to share it … soon.

Honestly, it actually features TWO of my new favorite artists that I’ve professed my love for in the past. “

Obviously the fans began to speculate with those artists that he has already mentioned in the past, and the director did not deny that they were on the list of the best songs of the 2010s that you can listen to here. But the best thing is that when one of his followers asks him if we should expect the same level as in ‘Guardians’, he answers: “approximately”.

New image

And in another social network, Instagram, the director has taken the opportunity to share a new image with Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and David Dastmalchian: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, and Polka-Dot Man respectively.

The film, also written by Gunn, follows a group of super villains that make up Task Force X, tasked with the most dangerous missions under Amanda Waller. Heavily armed, the team is dispatched to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle teeming with enemies as publication progresses. The cast is rounded out by a lot of people: Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Freddie Stroma, Mikaela Hoover, Jennifer Holland, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Mayling Ng and Tinashe Kajese.

‘The Suicide Squad’ hits Spanish cinemas on August 6.