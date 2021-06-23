The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says He Changed Harley Quinn To Please Fans

Despite the fact that Suicide Squad – 25% was not very well received by critics and fans, the character of Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie was a success and her costume became a favorite for Halloween. However, in that film the villain’s look was modified by director David Ayer and his team, who based on the singer Debbie Harry, changed their clothing and the one that most knew from the series where it emerged, Batman: The Animated Series, and the comics that followed.

In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn wanted to bring back Harley Quinn’s original look and did so by giving her her signature colors, red and black. Fan reactions to the film’s trailers have been positive, with many celebrating the filmmaker’s return to Harley’s original image. Through Twitter Gunn was questioned by a user about his decision and he replied that it was largely due to his personal taste but also because most fans wanted that look of red and black that the character had in the beginning.

Sometimes the role of the director-author is exalted too much and it is believed that leaving aside the opinion of the fans is the best thing so that the voice of the artist is dominant. However, when it comes to mass entertainment, the wisest thing to do is strike a healthy balance between the filmmaker’s more individualistic and romantic stance and an audience-pleasing stance.

This was James Gunn’s response when asked why he changed Harley Quinn’s look in The Suicide Squad:

Because it’s based on some of my favorite Harley looks and the most common request from fans was to order the red and black Harley look.

And later he reaffirmed that he always listens to others before making a final decision:

I consider everyone’s ideas – fans, team members, friends, everyone. I often end up disagreeing, but that doesn’t mean I can’t listen and consider first.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and at HBO Max on August 6, bringing back several of the characters that were introduced in Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Captain Boomerang and Amanda Waller; but also new members of the villain team like Bloodsport, Thinker, Peacemaker, Weasel and King Shark.

The DC Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe, is currently focused on individual installments and ditching crossovers like Justice League – 41%, to focus on giving us good movies that don’t depend on a bigger universe. . On the one hand this has resulted in great successes, Aquaman – 73% and Joker – 91% is the proof of it, but there are also sectors of the fandom that are not happy that Zack Snyder’s original plans for the saga have been completely shelved.

Thanks to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% now know that the cinematic universe had a very different path in the director’s mind, and after his departure from League of Justice In 2017, Warner Bros. made numerous modifications to the film to change direction and focus on individual films

Coming soon, in addition to The Suicide Squad, we will have the aftermath of Aquaman, Shazam! – 88%, and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%; as to Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueSo far there is no news about its possible continuation, although many fans still hope that the fusion of Discovery and WarnerMedia is the key.

