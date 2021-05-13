The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Most Characters Will Die – Tomatazos

The Suicide Squad is the next film in the DC Extended Universe and fans are eager to see it hit theaters. For a while, fans wondered what rating the film will have, an important section for any superhero film. James Gunn shares new details of the film with his fans and among them reveals that most of the characters that we will see on screen will not survive the new journey. It looks like things are going to get really violent in the next DCEU adventure.

James Gunn did a formidable job for Marvel Studios with the Guardians of the Galaxy superheroes – 91%, that’s why fans of the genre have full confidence that The Suicide Squad It will be above expectations. For months, through filtered images of the recordings, we could notice that the characters drawn by James They are very close to the versions of the comics, a detail that enchanted the public and generated good reviews among the most studious of the subject; the trailers that came after only confirmed it and now we await the release of the material.

The recent declaration of James Gunn in an Instagram story. One of his followers asked him how many characters in the film will die, to which the filmmaker replied “almost all of them.” The new installment of the Suicide Squad aims to be really violent, exceeding all expectations and even creating a void between those who have affection for the characters. Will we ever see Gunn as a director of another movie belonging to the DC Extended Universe? He is currently in the middle of filming for Peacemaker, a series that Warner is preparing for the HBO platform with John Cena in the star role.

This is complemented by the recent R classification obtained by The Suicide Squad. Collider confirms it and some profiles on Twitter release the news to the whole world:

The Suicide Squad earns an extreme HARD-R rating from the MPAA. The film is rated R for ‘strong and gore violence, full language, some sexual references, drug use, and partial graphic nudity’. James Gunn wasn’t kidding when he said he had total creative freedom.

‘The Suicide Squad’ gets an EXTREME HARD-R Rating from the MPAA. The film is Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity. James Gunn wasn’t kidding when he said he had total creative freedom … pic.twitter.com/FYiEzRkqkp – DR Movie News 📽 (@ DRMovieNews1) May 12, 2021

Superhero movies or comic book characters continue to generate very good income for the Hollywood industry. Perhaps Warner Bros. has not managed to exploit its universe with enough ambition if we compare it with Marvel Studios, however, it has presented us with some memorable characters that will hardly be erased from the popular imagination, at least for several years. While the 2016 movie is buried in the past over and over again by fans, the delivery of James Gunn stands as a great promise of the future and an opportunity for this part of the DCEU to be rescued from the abyss. What about the members of the Justice League? For now we have no idea.

The Suicide Squad It will hit theaters and on the HBO Max platform on August 6. The film did not have to undergo the inclemency of the pandemic because it finished filming before the crisis unleashed, so it has not really been affected by delays or other inconveniences. A big event is coming up for the DCEU. On the other hand, the recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also very close and we will soon have it in theaters; This installment represents the end of interstellar superheroes, so we are looking forward to a spectacular adventure.

