The Suicide Squad: James Gunn receives daily threats for the possible death of a character – Tomatazos

Recently on Instagram James Gunn revealed that most of The Suicide Squad characters are not going to survive this adventure. We do not know if that is going to be true or not, but it would make sense because he had already said that he wants to highlight is that they are disposable trashy villains. The problem is that people take things very seriously. There are people who unfortunately threaten him every day for the possible death of his favorite character.

We found out about this because the director retweeted the interview that Den of Geek shared on Twitter in which this topic is discussed. The outlet shared it with the following quote from James:

“The first thing I had to do was ignore the possible repercussions of killing a character.” James Gunn spoke to us about how he approached the task of bringing The Suicide Squad new life.

“The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character” @JamesGunn tells us about his approach to reigniting #TheSuicideSquadhttps: //t.co/aRE6I2fSAx – Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) May 14, 2021

The director shared this revealing, precisely, that every day he receives threats for the possibility of killing a character:

This morning on Instagram: ‘This is a threat. If you kill (insert character name) I am going to commit a hate crime to you. ‘ Everyone. The. Days.

This morning on IG: “This is a threat. If you kill (character name redacted) I will hatecrime you. ” Every. Single. Day. https://t.co/LVlRfMTUG2 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2021

One of his fans told him that he is surprised that there are people willing to make popular movies. The director replied that most of the comments are positive, what happens is that some filmmakers focus a lot on the negatives and let them affect them, but that is not the case:

Sometimes it amazes me that anyone has enough persistence to do something popular. I take my hat off to you!

If you read the comments that are below in this thread you will see that on average of 75 or 50 comments only 1 is negative. Many artists get carried away by the negatives and become insensitive to the positives. I try not to get carried away by either of them and I better try to stay focused on what I love to do.

If you read the comments below this thread, they’re someone around the average of 75 or 50 positive to 1 negative – too many artists get bogged down in the negative ones & grow numb to the positive ones. I try not to get bogged down in either & stay focused on what I love to do. https://t.co/sD8DMzqwgM – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2021

Going back to the interview that triggered this whole conversation. It’s called “James Gunn Talking About Killing The Suicide Squad Characters: ‘I’m A Servant Of History.’ In it, he talks in detail about the creative process behind each death. They have to feel organic:

The first thing I had to do was ignore the possible repercussions of killing a character. And it really has to do with the structure of the story, especially when we get to the main part of the film with the most important characters. Naturally it has to do with who is going to die. I told them the story and wrote it in a natural way where A leads to B, and B leads to C. In order to tell the story of how a character dies, it felt like it felt like something earned. It had to work. So that’s the thing.

In that sense, they are not personal decisions, but he made it based on the plot of the film:

Everything is in relation to history. I would kill anyone that history wanted me to kill. I work for history. I am the servant of history. So whatever history says is what I’m going to do, no matter what repercussions there may be to anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I think there was already a story out there that needed to be told and I don’t have full control over it.

In other words, he’s only going to kill the characters because it’s something that makes sense, not because he wants a certain character to die on this film. It’s one of the best ways to approach this kind of situation, actually.

