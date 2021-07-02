The Suicide Squad: James Gunn included Polka-Dot Man because he considers him to be “the dumbest character in DC”

Something that has caught the attention of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is the large number of characters and how diverse they are. Not all of them have been part of the Suicide Squad in the comics. The reality is that apparently the director chose the characters for various reasons rather than for having an intention to be faithful to the source. An example is Bloodsport. That character was chosen because it was decided to leave Deadshot out in case Will Smith decides to return to the franchise in the future. Also apparently to refer to a kryptonite bullet leaving Superman in the intensive care unit.

Now we know why the director decided to include another character in the film. We are referring to Polka-Dot Man. In the comics he is a rather irrelevant Batman villain with a ridiculous theme, even by the standards of the Dark Knight villains. Apparently, this is exactly what convinced Gunn to include it in his tape. The director spoke with Total Film (via Comic Book) and just told them that he began to investigate what was the dumbest DC character of all time and the answer was him. The point is that, precisely, he wanted to turn him into a tragic character for that reason:

Polka-Dot Man is great. I went to an internet search for ‘Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?’ and he was Polka-Dot Man. We have turned that character who is sad and pathetic into a character who is depressed because people think he is stupid. he has a very tragic story that you are going to learn throughout the film. Being able to give depth to characters that are seen as the most ridiculous is a really fun thing to do for me.

On the other hand, David Dastmalchian, who gives life to said villain, also spoke with that medium and confirmed that we are going to see a much more tragic version of the character. In addition, he explained what motivated his character to lead a criminal life:

I can tell you that my character, Abner, is someone who has had a whole life full of pain, shame and a lot of loneliness due to a condition that he has. That condition is something that he at some point in his life decided was better suited to hurting other people or at least doing criminal acts, so that he could somehow take revenge on the cruel and unjust world. Things haven’t been great in Abner’s life since day one, so when we see him go down in history, he’s someone who’s never been a part of anything, so among a bunch of broken misfits and criminals, he has found one of the first moments in his life in which he feels like part of something ”.

On the other hand and returning to the topic of Bloodshot, the director recently revealed that to avoid leaks outside the set he decided to tell his team that Idris Elba was playing Vigilante, a character that will appear in his series on Peacemaker. The thing is that with this strategy he managed to confuse members of his filming team:

To prevent Idris Elba’s character from leaking off set, we called him Vigilante in the script and on the back of his chair. We kept it so well a secret that when we were a week away from filming the production designer, Beth Mickle, said, ‘wait, he’s not Vigilante’? And to make it even weirder, the DC Vigilante character is one of the protagonists of my Peacemaker series.

