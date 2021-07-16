The Suicide Squad: James Gunn explained how he decided which team members to kill – Tomatazos

There is very little to go before The Suicide Squad is released. Something that James Gunn has talked about a lot is that in this movie many characters are going to die. It is what will characterize it and distinguish it from other superhero movies. We are used to the fact that the main characters do not usually die in this genre. The reality is that most of them escape unscathed and the tension lies in knowing how they are going to save the day, not in knowing that one of them is going to die.

From the name itself, the Suicide Squad is a group of disposable villains. That is one of its characteristics. In the original comics some characters died from time to time. Apparently the director has wanted to take this to the extreme.That is the reason why he chose characters not so well known and with frankly ridiculous powers as is the case of Polka-Dot Man.

Recently there was a press function in the United States with everything and the presence of the director. There was a question and answer session in which he revealed how he decided which characters on the team were going to die and which ones were not (via Heroic Hollywood):

It’s fun to watch people die. Sometimes it was something really organic. I mean, I had to choose which DC characters to use and I had a great repertoire to choose from. Some characters, I knew from the beginning that they were going to die. And there are others that I was not sure if they were going to die or not. So obviously I chose some characters that I knew were going to die. And we see that running through the movie. And it was simply a matter of choosing different characters for different reasons. I wanted it to be a very broad spectrum of DC character types so I could have someone cool and a little bit, you know, angry, like a dark character, like Bloodsport, but also someone completely crazy, who was apparently ridiculous, but someone who could be given a soul, like Polka-Dot Man. And also someone who was incredibly useless like Javelin, who goes to a machine gun fight with a javelin among all possible weapons. And then an alien, Mongal, and so have all these different characters and see what happened. Some of these characters surprised me. Some of those who survived did not know they were going to make it. As you progress further in the film, some of the deaths that occur later in the film still break my heart. Every time I see her, there are two characters in particular that make my eyes watery when they die… It still kills me. There are two characters who die later that gave an amazing performance, in their best moments you stay from ‘Oh my God’ and they are such good subjects, too. It was organic. I’m just following the story. And the story told it all to me. Whatever the story needed at the time, I didn’t resist. And, you know, in a way, it’s weird, because I love these characters. And in another way, it’s weird because I’m Amanda Waller. I am pressing the button for these characters. Since it serves our purpose as an audience to watch them die. It was an interesting experience. And it was great fun, it was very liberating to be able to kill whoever I wanted to kill.

It is not the first time that he talks about how he chooses which characters to kill. He had already said it in an interview for Den of Geek:

The first thing I had to do was ignore the possible repercussions of killing a character. And it really has to do with the structure of the story, especially when we get to the main part of the film with the most important characters. Naturally it has to do with who is going to die. I told them the story and wrote it in a natural way where A leads to B, and B leads to C. In order to tell the story of how a character dies, it felt like it felt like something earned. It had to work. So that’s the thing.

