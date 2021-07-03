The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms that the film will have a post-credits scene – .

After the failure that was Suicide Squad – 25% in 2016, fans of this group of characters and DC were left wanting a new version, so, in the midst of the controversy, Warner Bros. decided to turn to James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%), who at the time was fired from Marvel-Disney for some tweets in which the filmmaker joked about topics such as pedophilia and rape, published between 2008 and 2009, and although later he would be reintegrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe team , the director was also put at the helm of The Suicide Squad, a kind of reboot-sequel that has excited everyone.

A little over a month after this new version of Suicide Squad hits theaters and in the HBO Max catalog, due to the simultaneous release initiative that Warner Bros. announced at the end of 2020, Gunn recently confirmed that his film will have At least a post-credits scene, a technique that has become a staple of comic book blockbusters (via ComicBook.com).

Although the plot of The Suicide Squad has not been revealed and only some small details have been released, it is known that in this new film some of the characters from Suicide Squad and other supervillains will join for a very dangerous mission in which they could become heroes? Maybe not so much.

The interesting thing about this new film is that Gunn is behind it, so it is very likely that the film, in addition to action, has the ability to make people laugh, move and move, just as he did with the two installments of Guardians of the Galaxy.

For some time now, fans have been waiting to see what the filmmaker does with these characters and with his R-rated film. It is most likely full of black humor and chaos and now that the director has confirmed to a fan the existence of at least one post-credits scene, the result can be very exciting.

@JamesGunn two part question. 1) Are there middle / post credits scenes in Suicide Squad? And if so, 2) Does the studio ever encourage you to make future films or is it all of you?

1) Yes 2) In my films there have been things that occurred to me, but this is not always the case. I shot the post-credits sequence for Thor: The Dark World, which the studio asked me to do.

1) Yes 2) In my movies they’ve been things I’ve come up with but that’s not always the case. I shot the post credits sequence for Thor: The Dark World, which the studio asked me to do. https://t.co/i0yyinhIsU – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021

Post credits scenes can be done in different ways, either to announce future projects or to make references and jokes to what happened in the film. A third Suicide Squad movie will be the first idea that many have, but consider that Gunn also has his Peacemaker series coming soon, in which John Cena reprises his role as The Suicide Squad, so you might not have time to work on a third installment recently.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn could also appear in a multitude of other projects and any scene could go a long way in setting her destiny, however, it will take a few more days to find out what this new scene – or scenes – will be about.

