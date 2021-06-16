The Suicide Squad: James Gunn confirms Bloodsport almost killed Superman

In August 2016, the third film in the DC Cinematic Universe (or DC Extended Universe) hit theaters, Suicide Squad – 25%, which was destroyed by critics and fans and only stood out for its box office gross. Five years later we will have a sequel that promises to be very different and to please many more people, as it was written and directed by James Gunn, a director whose name is well known among superhero fans for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%.

Despite the fact that at some point The Suicide Squad was rumored to be a reboot, the return of several characters from the first film has confirmed that it is a sequel, and that it is set in the same universe as The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, so villains inhabit the world where Henry Cavill’s Superman still exists.

Although fans are still waiting for news about whether we will see the British actor again as Superman, Gunn says that in The Suicide Squad Bloodsport’s character (Idris Elba) was jailed for nearly killing the Man of Steel with a kryptonite bullet, a story that was pulled from the comics and had fans speculated, but is now confirmed by the director.

On Superman Day (June 12), Gunn shared on his Twitter a series of Superman comic covers where the DC character appears to be acting inappropriately for a superhero, insulting women, putting the lives of his children at risk. friends and trying to murder Lois Lane for not wanting to marry him. Due to this publication a user asked him if Superman would have something to do with The Suicide Squad and this is the response you got:

Bloodsport is in prison for taking him down with a kryptonite bullet. If you believe these covers, he might not be the bad guy in that situation.

Since the original phrase, “taking him down”, can be understood as if Bloodsport had killed Superman, one user wanted to clarify it and Gunn said:

He put him in the intensive care unit but failed to kill him.

Maybe in The Suicide Squad the reason why Bloodsport is incarcerated is only mentioned and let’s not see Superman in any other way, as well as in Suicide Squad It is mentioned why Harley Quinn was imprisoned but we never see her crime on screen. Until now the fans keep asking that Henry cavill He returned to the role of Superman, but they have not received a response from Warner Bros., and the worst thing is that a reboot of the character that will be produced by JJ Abrams has already been announced.

One of the reasons why they may want to leave Cavill in the past is the fact that he was part of the SnyderVerse, the name given to the first stage of the DC film universe, in which Zack Snyder was in charge of the franchise, before Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice was harshly criticized and caused the study to intervene in an exaggerated way in Justice League – 41%. New DC movies like Aquaman – 73%, Shazam! – 88% and The Suicide Squad, take place in the world after League of Justice, while the original plan Zack snyder for the saga it was extremely different, as we could see with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Who knows if in the future, with the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the SnyderVerse will have a second chance, meanwhile DC fans and superheroes will have a lot to enjoy, because in addition to The Suicide Squad soon we will have Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and several projects that are in development.

