The Suicide Squad is the best James Gunn movie according to Joel Kinnaman

The recent premiere of a fourth season of “In Treatment” / “In therapy” has placed the actor Joel kinnaman, who participates in it, accessible for an interview. Moment that has been used to ask him about one of his great premieres in the coming months, “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” from director James Gunn.

The actor returns as Rick Flagg, a character he played in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad” from director David Ayer. As we know, this new DC tape will be both a sequel and a reboot. Some characters from that one will return for this new film, but it will not really be necessary to have seen it to enjoy this production that opens in August.

One of the first things it confirms is that the cast has already been able to enjoy the final cut, so now his opinion is based not only on his experience filming it, but also after having seen it.

We saw her a few days ago. It’s crazy. It is by far James Gunn’s best film. It takes it to another level. It’s a crazy movie.

The actor also had some words for the director’s vision. This was when he applauded how the film manages to combine moments of a very diverse nature, from the comic to the violent, with a lot of blood along the way. All in what he calls a very irreverent style.

At the same time, it’s the movie that I thought it would be, because the vision was very clear from the beginning. While we were shooting it, it was clear what we were doing. It is fun. Of course, I’m hopelessly biased, but I think it’s one of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen. From A to Z, he’s got such a good pace, he’s got so much oomph and so much comedy rhythm. It is fun all the time, effortless. But I think what really surprised me was how well it flows, but also how it was able to create these little bubbles, these small moments of emotional depth and visual and emotional poetry. And I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger. Y She is also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways and super violent. Almost bloody at times. And it has shocking moments, but they are very funny. At the end of the film, it is completely normal to see this giant shark gnawing on a person’s head, and some people having a conversation with him … When you have been on ‘Suicide Squad’ for an hour and 50 minutes, that will seem completely normal to you. Are irreverent.

In this same interview, the actor has also taken a look back at 2016’s “Suicide Squad” that was met with such harsh criticism. He relates that the first part of the film seems incredible to him, but then the clashes of points of view that took place were revealed.

I think the first 40 minutes of the movie was fucking great, and then there were conflicting visions and it just didn’t turn out to be what we all expected. It didn’t feel like the movie we were hoping to make, and this is something very different … [Ahora] it is a different universe. It’s a James Gunn universe. It is a very hilarious and depraved place.

Via information | Variety