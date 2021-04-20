The Suicide Squad is now completely finished

The other DC Films movie for this year is “The Suicide Squad”, a pseudo-continuation of the 2016 film that recovers some of the actors from that film but will offer a new version from the hand of director James Gunn. With a premiere scheduled for August 6 both in theaters and on HBO Max, we now have official confirmation that the movie is completely finished.

The data has come from Gunn himself, who has shared the cover of Den of Geeks magazine, which offers a look at the different protagonists of the film and also anticipates news for when the issue goes on sale on April 27. This is when the director confirms that they have finished all work on the film, including special effects, making it ready for distribution in four months.

In another tweet, the filmmaker has given an interesting detail of the filming of this film and of “Peacemaker”, the television spin-off focused on the character of John Cena that is currently being shot. As we know, the character’s outfit brings with it a reflective helmet, which complicates the shooting as cameras and technical equipment are reflected there. Gunn states that they had to be careful to remove all reflections from the shots:

Yeah. Peacemaker’s helmet is a fucking mirror ball and we have to remove myself and the crew from every shot we wear it in, in the movie and on the show. We shot shots of each set (most of which were practical) to put the helmet on when we needed it.

Check us out in @ DenofGeekUS’s massive #TheSuicideSquad cover story out April 27. Exclusive interviews with me, @MargotRobbie, @idriselba, @JohnCena, & @joelkinnaman. By the way – we completely finished the movie this week, VFX and all. Can’t wait for you all to see it. 🤯 https://t.co/390OKp3l5I – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021