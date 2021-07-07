The Suicide Squad is independent within a shared universe

Once again, the question has arisen of how the movie “The Suicide Squad” within the broader universe of DC movies that already exist. In the past they have toyed with the idea of ​​what connection it will have to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, which we know is nil beyond recovering some characters. This idea has come up again in an interview with the producer Peter safran.

The producer, known for his work on “Aquaman” and “Shazam!”, Revealed in a recent interview that “Suicide Squad” is part of a shared universe of movies, but has also advocated not forcing this aspect. In other words, his maxim has been to make a film that stands on its own.

The Suicide Squad has not been forced to be in a shared universe

The producer is clear and direct, stating that in “The Suicide Squad” the events of the previous film will not be addressed, we will only see the return of some characters:

We just don’t handle it in a tangible way. Yes, they are the characters and actors that were in the first movie. But we really wanted to make sure it worked on its own. It’s not a sequel, but there are some characters that were in the first movie, right? So it’s not really a reboot. So we call it the James Gunn Suicide Squad.

In the interview, Peter Safran has also confirmed information that was given in the past, and that is that Will Smith was unable to reprise his role as Deadshot in the film due to scheduling conflicts. Recall that at the time it was said that that is why Idris Elba entered, and although it was rumored that he was going to play Deadshot instead of Smith, in the end Elba gave life to Bloodsport.

The Suicide Squad is part of a larger universe

The last trailer for the film left a reference to Superman with the character Bloodsport, but James Gunn clarified that he could not say which version of the character he really is, if the Henry Cavill or another. Safran wanted to clarify that despite this apparent disconnection, or rather, no direct connection with the previous film, this new Suicide Squad film be part of a larger universe.

Don’t worry about how it fits into a larger universe. You know that’s obviously what we did with Aquaman and with Shazam! That is what we are doing here.

The film, which opens in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States on August 6, follows a group of government-chosen inmates known as Task Force X, which is designed to allow supervillains to participate in Life-threatening missions to receive time off on your convictions. Everything to have an action group on missions that they could not entrust to superheroes. Thus, they will end up on a dangerous mission on the remote island of Corto Maltés.

