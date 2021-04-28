The Suicide Squad is a spiritual continuation of the Ostrander comics

We keep talking about “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” from director James Gunn. After the double preview that we brought yesterday from Total Film magazine (one here and one here), now we go to the special that Den of Geek has dedicated to it.

In addition to explaining again how a few days after his dismissal from Disney, Warner contacted him to offer to make a Superman movie – as he explained on several occasions and we also commented yesterday – or to repeat again all the creative freedom they offered him to use the DC characters he wanted, this time we have Gunn’s words about him creative process of the film itself, the inspiration for the project.

There was already a movie in 2016 about this villain / antihero team, and one of the analyzes Gunn had to do was how to manage that previous movie. To this day we know that the film recovers characters from that one, becoming a kind of continuation, but at the same time it will act as a restart.

For Gunn, Margot Robbie was born to play Harley Quinn, which she hopes to highlight even more by bringing out her “true insanity” in the new film. Amanda Waller’s version of Viola Davis, meanwhile, was the first character she decided to put in her own movie. But Gunn is unambiguous on one point: his Suicide Squad is going to be “his own 31 flavors of weirdness.”

It was not something to contrast the first movie. It was not about going through a checklist of this is good, this is bad, this works, this does not … but of the concept that John Ostrander started with in the comics, that these are shitty class B superheroes that are considered disposable by the United States government and that they are sent on these black ops missions, in which they probably won’t get it but who cares because they are pieces of prisoners without many skills ?.

This new R-rated movie that Gunn intends, in essence, to be a spiritual continuation of the stage of the comic writer Ostrander in the 80s with the team. In this way, Waller remains the shady government lady who pulls the strings and recruits sad jailed sacks to do the wet work law enforcement doesn’t want; His henchman on the ground remains Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), an upright man surrounded by coerced supervillains, including faces known as the deliciously insane Harley Quinn, as well as new ones like Bloodsport (Idris Elba).

The film opens in theaters and HBO Max (in the case of the United States) next 6th August.

Via information | Deen of Geek