The James Gunn Suicide Squad movie will be released very soon and all the actors seem to be delighted to have participated in this story.

The actor Flula borg plays Javelin in the movie The Suicide Squad and it is clear that this new installment of the villains of Dc comics fans will like it very much.

“It is a very wonderful fever dream. It’s hard to believe that I’m a part of this in any way. The Suicide Squad is a magical and cool adventure. It combines so many amazing things that you feel like it’s a war movie at the same time as a comic book movie. James Gunn is a great person and if you watch this movie, you will agree. “

John Cena will also participate in the film as The Peacemaker, plus you will get your own spin-off series on HBO Max. When asked Flula borg Yes, something similar could happen with your character Javelin, he was delighted and jokingly saying:

“I love it, what is it called? Oh, the throne of games. So I love writing all the crows. So I wrote raven letters to everyone, including my dad, as if referring to a possible Javelin show. In fact, give me your GPS coordinates. I’ll send you a scarecrow. No, a raven. I will send you a bird ”.

John Cena also praised director James Gunn.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work.” Said John Cena in an interview. “James Gunn is like that. He cares a lot about what he is doing and I think especially when he is in a position to write, develop and do this essentially according to his rules. He chose the Suicide Squad franchise. He dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoy doing it because it’s amazing. “

The Suicide Squad It will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6.

